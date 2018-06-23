|24.Jun.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 23.06.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.06.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip biz/dbase 2.6M 68k Manage your favorite collections
ign-addon-ods.lha biz/spread 203K OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
sntp.lha comm/net 15K 68k SNTP/NTP time sync client
Axel25th.lha demo/misc 254K 68k Triumphant celebration of AS ...
Minislug-wos.lha game/actio 564K WOS Mini Metal Slug for WarpOS
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.0M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
Sqrxz_2_aros.zip game/jump 809K x86 sequel of sqrxz remake
Sqrxz_3_aros.zip game/jump 925K x86 sequel of sqrxz 2
Sqrxz_4_aros.zip game/jump 1.3M x86 sequel of sqrxz 3
Sqrxz_remake_aros.lha game/jump 1.3M x86 a platform game like Mario
hermes.zip game/role 1.1M x86 a platform game like Mario
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 12M 68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
xump.zip game/role 1.1M x86 A puzzle platform game
GhostScript_8.70.lha gfx/conv 9.0M MOS Ghostscript 8.70 Core (MorphO...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 39M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fracta...
TextEngine5.3.lha text/edit 145K 68k Word processor with spelling ...
MathLibsUAE.lha util/libs 44K 68k free IEEE-libs for WinUAE or ...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 522K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 558K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 663K OS4 Multipurpose utility
Hexaco_1.1.lha util/wb 895K 68k Color values as hex/dec/... (...
