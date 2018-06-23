amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Jun.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 23.06.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.06.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip            biz/dbase  2.6M  68k Manage your favorite collections
ign-addon-ods.lha        biz/spread 203K  OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
sntp.lha                 comm/net   15K   68k SNTP/NTP time sync client
Axel25th.lha             demo/misc  254K  68k Triumphant celebration of AS ...
Minislug-wos.lha         game/actio 564K  WOS Mini Metal Slug for WarpOS
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.0M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
Sqrxz_2_aros.zip         game/jump  809K  x86 sequel of sqrxz remake
Sqrxz_3_aros.zip         game/jump  925K  x86 sequel of sqrxz 2
Sqrxz_4_aros.zip         game/jump  1.3M  x86 sequel of sqrxz 3
Sqrxz_remake_aros.lha    game/jump  1.3M  x86 a platform game like Mario
hermes.zip               game/role  1.1M  x86 a platform game like Mario
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  12M   68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
xump.zip                 game/role  1.1M  x86 A puzzle platform game
GhostScript_8.70.lha     gfx/conv   9.0M  MOS Ghostscript 8.70 Core (MorphO...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  39M   OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fracta...
TextEngine5.3.lha        text/edit  145K  68k Word processor with spelling ...
MathLibsUAE.lha          util/libs  44K   68k free IEEE-libs for WinUAE or ...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  522K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  558K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  663K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
Hexaco_1.1.lha           util/wb    895K  68k Color values as hex/dec/... (...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Jun. 2018, 05:18]
