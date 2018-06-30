|01.Jul.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.06.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.06.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
bsa_250618.lha Development/Cross A Bit Shift Assembler.
HWP_Polybios_1.0a.lha Development/Hollywood/... The ultimate PDF tool f...
ArxLibertatis_1.2.lha Games/Adventure A cross-platform, open ...
MCE_10.4.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
R2Z_1.5.lha Games/Misc A software to measure t...
ReportPlus_7.4.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
