|08.Jul.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 07.07.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.07.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip biz/dbase 8.6M MOS Manage your favorite collections
MuGuardianAngl.lha dev/debug 313K 68k detect accesses to non-alloca...
sonix-os4.lha driver/vid 1.0M OS4 Display/grab pictures from so...
ICFDesert_Greek.lha game/patch 149K 68k Translates ItCameFromTheDeser...
Viaduct-1.1.lha misc/emu 31K 68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
RNOInfoScreen.lha mus/play 8.4M WOS Music player front-end and in...
IFF2rexx.lha util/conv 1K Convert IFF data to rexx source
MMULib.lha util/libs 716K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 530K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 676K OS4 Multipurpose utility
FreeTibetMOS.lha util/sys 3K Tibet country for MorphOS and...
Mu680x0Libs.lha util/sys 374K 68k MuLib aware 680x0 libraries
SouthSudanMOS.lha util/sys 1K South Sudan country for Morph...
