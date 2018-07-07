amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Jul.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 07.07.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.07.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip            biz/dbase  8.6M  MOS Manage your favorite collections
MuGuardianAngl.lha       dev/debug  313K  68k detect accesses to non-alloca...
sonix-os4.lha            driver/vid 1.0M  OS4 Display/grab pictures from so...
ICFDesert_Greek.lha      game/patch 149K  68k Translates ItCameFromTheDeser...
Viaduct-1.1.lha          misc/emu   31K   68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
RNOInfoScreen.lha        mus/play   8.4M  WOS Music player front-end and in...
IFF2rexx.lha             util/conv  1K        Convert IFF data to rexx source
MMULib.lha               util/libs  716K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  530K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  676K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
FreeTibetMOS.lha         util/sys   3K        Tibet country for MorphOS and...
Mu680x0Libs.lha          util/sys   374K  68k MuLib aware 680x0 libraries
SouthSudanMOS.lha        util/sys   1K        South Sudan country for Morph...
(snx)

