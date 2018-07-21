amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
22.Jul.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 21.07.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.07.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.05.lha     comm/tcp   484K  68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client
YCrew-RoyalPalms.zip     demo/euro  402K  68k A dentro for Solskogen 2018
BitplaneSurfer.zip       demo/intro 541K  68k 4KB intro for Solskogen 2018
Void-WeLoveC.zip         demo/intro 50K   68k 64KB intro for Solskogen 2018
fotochop_mcc_0.15.lha    dev/mui    6.8M  MOS Painting and image editing
worldcup.lha             docs/misc  603K      Soccer World Cup statistics 1...
MapEditorV150.lha        game/hint  20K   68k MechForce+Combat Map Editor
MechCombatBot.lha        game/hint  587K  68k IS+CLAN Mech's for MC
MechCombatCLA.lha        game/hint  184K  68k CLAN Mech's for MC
MechCombatIS.lha         game/hint  419K  68k IS Mech's for MC
MechCombatV4.zip         game/hint  574K  68k MechCombat Battletech like ta...
MechXMapsOrd.lzh         game/hint  24K   68k MechForce+Combat orders+Maps
RNOEffects.lha           gfx/edit   5.5M  MOS Image processing program
RNOEffects_OS4.lha       gfx/edit   6.2M  OS4 Image processing program
SilkRAW.lha              gfx/misc   1.7M  OS4 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
GetExternalIP.lha        util/cli   1K    68k Get your external IP
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  533K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  687K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
Clock_Standard.png       util/time  34K       Alternative clock face for Mo...
Clock_Standard_2.png     util/time  32K       Alternative clock face for Mo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Jul. 2018, 06:54]
