|22.Jul.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 21.07.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.07.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.05.lha comm/tcp 484K 68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client
YCrew-RoyalPalms.zip demo/euro 402K 68k A dentro for Solskogen 2018
BitplaneSurfer.zip demo/intro 541K 68k 4KB intro for Solskogen 2018
Void-WeLoveC.zip demo/intro 50K 68k 64KB intro for Solskogen 2018
fotochop_mcc_0.15.lha dev/mui 6.8M MOS Painting and image editing
worldcup.lha docs/misc 603K Soccer World Cup statistics 1...
MapEditorV150.lha game/hint 20K 68k MechForce+Combat Map Editor
MechCombatBot.lha game/hint 587K 68k IS+CLAN Mech's for MC
MechCombatCLA.lha game/hint 184K 68k CLAN Mech's for MC
MechCombatIS.lha game/hint 419K 68k IS Mech's for MC
MechCombatV4.zip game/hint 574K 68k MechCombat Battletech like ta...
MechXMapsOrd.lzh game/hint 24K 68k MechForce+Combat orders+Maps
RNOEffects.lha gfx/edit 5.5M MOS Image processing program
RNOEffects_OS4.lha gfx/edit 6.2M OS4 Image processing program
SilkRAW.lha gfx/misc 1.7M OS4 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
GetExternalIP.lha util/cli 1K 68k Get your external IP
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 533K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 687K OS4 Multipurpose utility
Clock_Standard.png util/time 34K Alternative clock face for Mo...
Clock_Standard_2.png util/time 32K Alternative clock face for Mo...
(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Jul. 2018, 06:54] [Kommentare: 0]
