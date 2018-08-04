|05.Aug.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.08.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
determ_1.0.lha Communication Simple terminal for debug.
Fotochop_mcc_0.15.lha Development/MUI A painting and image ed...
Iris_beta33.lha Email Google_Accounts_Fix.lha
AmiArcadia_24.8.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
WHDLOpener_1.0.lha Emulation E-UAE/WHDLoad integrati...
cabextract_1.7.lha Files/Archive Tool to extract Microso...
WormWars_9.11.lha Games/Action Advanced snake game by ...
MCE_10.41.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
Frogatto_1.3.1_data.zip Games/Platform Data files of an old-sc...
Frogatto_1.3.1_exe.lha Games/Platform Execuatble file of an o...
Sqrxz_0.9.9.6.lha Games/Platform A Jump'n'Run game.
AIBOT_1.0.zip Games/Think An Educational game to ...
ReportPlus_7.5.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
Google_Accounts_Fix.lha Network/Web/Odyssey sc... A script for Odyssey to...
UniLibDev_10.21.lha System/Library/Misc Unicode code point/UTF-...
myCatalog_3.1.lha Office/Database Manage your favorite co...
Clock_Standard.image System/Ambient/Utiliti... Alternative clock face ...
Clock_Standard_2.image System/Ambient/Utiliti... Alternative clock face ...
RTF-Riddle_3.97.lha Text/Convert Rich Text Format to HTM...
AminetReadmeMaker_1.2.lha Text/Edit Easy creation & upload ...
