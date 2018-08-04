amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
05.Aug.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.08.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
determ_1.0.lha            Communication             Simple terminal for debug.
Fotochop_mcc_0.15.lha     Development/MUI           A painting and image ed...
Iris_beta33.lha           Email                     Google_Accounts_Fix.lha
AmiArcadia_24.8.lha       Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
WHDLOpener_1.0.lha        Emulation                 E-UAE/WHDLoad integrati...
cabextract_1.7.lha        Files/Archive             Tool to extract Microso...
WormWars_9.11.lha         Games/Action              Advanced snake game by ...
MCE_10.41.lha             Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
Frogatto_1.3.1_data.zip   Games/Platform            Data files of an old-sc...
Frogatto_1.3.1_exe.lha    Games/Platform            Execuatble file of an o...
Sqrxz_0.9.9.6.lha         Games/Platform            A Jump'n'Run game.
AIBOT_1.0.zip             Games/Think               An Educational game to ...
ReportPlus_7.5.lha        Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
Google_Accounts_Fix.lha   Network/Web/Odyssey sc... A script for Odyssey to...
UniLibDev_10.21.lha       System/Library/Misc       Unicode code point/UTF-...
myCatalog_3.1.lha         Office/Database           Manage your favorite co...
Clock_Standard.image      System/Ambient/Utiliti... Alternative clock face ...
Clock_Standard_2.image    System/Ambient/Utiliti... Alternative clock face ...
RTF-Riddle_3.97.lha       Text/Convert              Rich Text Format to HTM...
AminetReadmeMaker_1.2.lha Text/Edit                 Easy creation & upload ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Aug. 2018, 09:01] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.