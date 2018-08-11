|12.Aug.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 11.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.08.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OWB_de.lha comm/www 6K Unofficial German catalog for...
git.lha dev/misc 4.2M MOS Version Control System
WormWars.lha game/actio 829K 68k Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha game/actio 1.1M OS4 Advanced snake game
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 2.9M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
amath.i386-aros.lha misc/math 432K x86 Simple command line calculator
amath.lha misc/math 796K 68k Simple command line calculator
amath.src.lha misc/math 640K Simple command line calculato...
arosamp_alpha.i386-ar... mus/play 136K x86 AROSAmp Alpha
AmiTimeKeeper.i386-ar... util/cdity 230K x86 Keep your time right
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 192K 68k Keep your time right
GetExtIP.lha util/cli 21K 68k Get your external IP
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 753K 68k free icon.library in optimize...
(snx)
