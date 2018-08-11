amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Aug.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 11.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.08.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OWB_de.lha               comm/www   6K        Unofficial German catalog for...
git.lha                  dev/misc   4.2M  MOS Version Control System
WormWars.lha             game/actio 829K  68k Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha         game/actio 1.1M  OS4 Advanced snake game
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   2.9M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
amath.i386-aros.lha      misc/math  432K  x86 Simple command line calculator
amath.lha                misc/math  796K  68k Simple command line calculator
amath.src.lha            misc/math  640K      Simple command line calculato...
arosamp_alpha.i386-ar... mus/play   136K  x86 AROSAmp Alpha
AmiTimeKeeper.i386-ar... util/cdity 230K  x86 Keep your time right
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 192K  68k Keep your time right
GetExtIP.lha             util/cli   21K   68k Get your external IP
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  753K  68k free icon.library in optimize...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Aug. 2018, 08:32] [Kommentare: 0]
