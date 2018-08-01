|17.Aug.2018
|MorphOS: E-Mail-Client Iris, Betaversion 36
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczeks "Iris" soll künftig das Standard-E-Mail-Programm von MorphOS werden. Es unterstützt IMAP und kann HTML-E-Mails sowohl anzeigen als auch erstellen. Das Programm setzt MorphOS 3.10 voraus, für Rückmeldungen an den Autor kann die entsprechende Morphzone-Diskussion zum Thema genutzt werden.
Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:
Download: iris.lha (23 MB)
- Beta36:
- Added a context menu to the messages list
- Beta35:
- Fixed the HTTP header in the OAuth2 server
- Drafts can now be saved even with an empty To address
- Added a nice animation when configuring an account
- Beta34:
- Drafts in Outgoing Messages
- Fixed deleting messages from Outgoing Messages folder
- Fixed viewing attachments in Outgoing Messages
- Fixed Outgoing Messages' folder message count updates
- Fixed a case where the writer type setting wasn't respected
- Editor's Send/Save buttons ghosted until attachments are ready
- Deleted emails get unloaded from viewer
- Beta33:
- Fixed empty email view windows in 2 column mode
- Removed some stray unconditional debug
- Beta32:
- Fixed some refresh/sorting related issues post layout change
- Fixed keyboard navigation in the email list
- Beta31:
- Main window layout settings
- It's now possible to use Scintilla as the text viewer and editor
- Corrected tab (de)activation of the email editor
- Folder synchronization: faster synchronization in case remote emails were added
and then deleted by another client inbetween Iris synchronizations
- Better error handling in Outgoing Manager w/ extra log messages
- Beta30:
- Fixed some folder synchronization issues that broke in b29
- Beta29:
- An Outgoing Manager w/ Outgoing Folder where emails are serialized before
they are transported via SMTP. Handles synchronization to IMAP Drafts/Sent
and will figure out on its own whether an accounts SMTP auto-uploads emails
to IMAP Sent folder or not
- Beta28:
- Fixed: quoted-printable decoder did not handle several edge cases and
non-standard encodings right
