17.Aug.2018









MorphOS: E-Mail-Client Iris, Betaversion 36

Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczeks "Iris" soll künftig das Standard-E-Mail-Programm von MorphOS werden. Es unterstützt IMAP und kann HTML-E-Mails sowohl anzeigen als auch erstellen. Das Programm setzt MorphOS 3.10 voraus, für Rückmeldungen an den Autor kann die entsprechende Morphzone-Diskussion zum Thema genutzt werden.



Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: Beta36: Added a context menu to the messages list

Beta35: Fixed the HTTP header in the OAuth2 server Drafts can now be saved even with an empty To address Added a nice animation when configuring an account

Beta34: Drafts in Outgoing Messages Fixed deleting messages from Outgoing Messages folder Fixed viewing attachments in Outgoing Messages Fixed Outgoing Messages' folder message count updates Fixed a case where the writer type setting wasn't respected Editor's Send/Save buttons ghosted until attachments are ready Deleted emails get unloaded from viewer

Beta33: Fixed empty email view windows in 2 column mode Removed some stray unconditional debug

Beta32: Fixed some refresh/sorting related issues post layout change Fixed keyboard navigation in the email list

Beta31: Main window layout settings It's now possible to use Scintilla as the text viewer and editor Corrected tab (de)activation of the email editor Folder synchronization: faster synchronization in case remote emails were added and then deleted by another client inbetween Iris synchronizations Better error handling in Outgoing Manager w/ extra log messages

Beta30: Fixed some folder synchronization issues that broke in b29

Beta29: An Outgoing Manager w/ Outgoing Folder where emails are serialized before they are transported via SMTP. Handles synchronization to IMAP Drafts/Sent and will figure out on its own whether an accounts SMTP auto-uploads emails to IMAP Sent folder or not

Beta28: Fixed: quoted-printable decoder did not handle several edge cases and non-standard encodings right

Download: iris.lha (23 MB) (cg)



