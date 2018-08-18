|ENGLISH VERSION
|19.Aug.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 18.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.08.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OWB_de.lha comm/www 6K Unofficial German catalog for... ins-3r0hw.lha demo/aga 844K 68k Amiga AGA demo by Insane ins-bomb.lha demo/euro 218K 68k Amiga OCS/ECS demo by Insane spbpeek.lha demo/euro 223K 68k Amiga 500 demo from 2018 SWO_28_Amiga.lha demo/mag 1.6M 68k An Amiga diskmag filter_mcc_1.0.lha dev/mui 976K MOS Image processing MUI Class SonnetLibrary.lha driver/oth 52K WOS Mediator driver for G3/G4 PCI... WormWarsMOS.lha game/actio 871K MOS Advanced snake game MCE.lha game/edit 1.9M 68k Multi-game Character Editor MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.2M MOS Multi-game Character Editor MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.3M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor insidia.lha game/jump 3.3M 68k Insidia - platform game 68k TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 13M 68k Implementation of Tunnels &am... amath-mos.lha misc/math 277K MOS Simple command line calculator DungeonLoader.lha mods/8voic 6.0M 6-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3Intro.lha mods/8voic 234K 6-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... WastelandRemix.lha mods/8voic 31K Wasteland Remix from Ninja Re... Wilderness.lha mods/8voic 139K 6-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... WildernessLoader.lha mods/8voic 102K 6-channel Mix of Wilderness L... BasementLoader.lha mods/misc 127K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... CentralPark.lha mods/misc 184K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Module CPLoader.lha mods/misc 172K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Module Dungeon.lha mods/misc 500K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... InnerSanctum.lha mods/misc 141K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3Earth.lha mods/misc 167K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3EarthC64.lha mods/misc 223K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3EndOutro.lha mods/misc 62K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3Fire.lha mods/misc 1.5M 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3Void.lha mods/misc 253K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3Water.lha mods/misc 320K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... LN3Wind.lha mods/misc 105K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... MansionLoader.lha mods/misc 147K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... NinjaRemix.lha mods/misc 72K OctaMED SoundStudio mod of Ni... OfficeLoader.lha mods/misc 90K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... PalaceGarden.lha mods/misc 45K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... PGLoader.lha mods/misc 127K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... SewerLoader.lha mods/misc 183K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... StreetLoader.lha mods/misc 146K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TFBLoader.lha mods/misc 69K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TheBasement.lha mods/misc 173K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TheMansion.lha mods/misc 107K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TheOffice.lha mods/misc 218K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... ThePalace.lha mods/misc 199K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TheSewer.lha mods/misc 412K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TheStreet.lha mods/misc 51K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TISLoader.lha mods/misc 73K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... TPLoader.lha mods/misc 98K 4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music ... Airwolf.mp3 mods/mpg 6.8M MP3 of the theme from Airwolf BergenCityBlues.mp3 mods/mpg 18M MP3 of the track Bergen City ... CrockettsTheme.mp3 mods/mpg 10M MP3 of Jan Hammer's hit from ... Flatfoot.mp3 mods/mpg 8.2M MP3 of the Flatfoot Theme fro... Hobsyssel.mp3 mods/mpg 13M MP3 track of Hobyssel The Hob... LOST.mp3 mods/mpg 11M MP3 track of the LOST theme song NordicWomen.mp3 mods/mpg 17M MP3 version of Nordic Women (... VadersTheme.mp3 mods/mpg 1.1M MP3 of Darth Vader's Sith Theme GetExtIP.lha util/cli 24K MOS Get your external IP MMULib.lha util/libs 717K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs UHCTools.lha util/misc 37K MOS UHC Tools installer(snx)
