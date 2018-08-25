|26.Aug.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 25.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.08.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Fotochop_mcc_0.16.lha Development/MUI A painting and image ed...
ACE_1.17.lha Emulation The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
AmiArcadia_24.81.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
ArxLibertatis_1.2_FR.7z Games/Adventure Patch FR for ArxLiberta...
MCE_10.6.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
UHCTools_1.1.lha Misc A collection of program...
