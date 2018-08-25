amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

26.Aug.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 25.08.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.08.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Fotochop_mcc_0.16.lha     Development/MUI           A painting and image ed...
ACE_1.17.lha              Emulation                 The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
AmiArcadia_24.81.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
ArxLibertatis_1.2_FR.7z   Games/Adventure           Patch FR for ArxLiberta...
MCE_10.6.lha              Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
UHCTools_1.1.lha          Misc                      A collection of program...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Aug. 2018, 08:48] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.