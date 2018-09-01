amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Sep.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip            biz/dbase  8.6M  MOS Manage your favorite collections
dizzytorrent1.08.lha     comm/tcp   492K  68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client w...
netsurf.lha              comm/www   6.9M  OS4 Fast CSS capable web browser
FFT_Python_1.4.0.py.txt  dev/src    4K        Simple FFT for AMIGA Python 1...
Africa.lha               game/board 293K  68k Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha           game/board 343K  OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
SirAbabol.adf            game/jump  880K  68k Amiga port of Mojon Twins 8 b...
ICFDesert_fix.lha        game/patch 19K   68k Fixes It Came From The Desert...
10MARC_EP2.mpg           mags/misc  18M       10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast Ep...
harmonics.lha            mus/edit   71K   68k A simple additive synthesizer
CreationOfMan.lha        pix/anim   16M       The creation of man - DPaint ...
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.7M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-mos.lha          text/edit  9.6M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha          text/edit  18M       The ubiquitous text editor (s...
AminetReadmeMaker.lha    util/app   68K   MOS Easy creation & upload of...
SetFileSize64.lha        util/cli   5K    MOS Change a file's size (64bit s...
JFIFdt44.lha             util/dtype 803K  68k JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype ...
DisplayInfo.lha          util/moni  128K  MOS show info about available dis...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   75K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   663K      Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Sep. 2018, 07:50]
