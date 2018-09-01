|02.Sep.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 01.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip biz/dbase 8.6M MOS Manage your favorite collections
dizzytorrent1.08.lha comm/tcp 492K 68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client w...
netsurf.lha comm/www 6.9M OS4 Fast CSS capable web browser
FFT_Python_1.4.0.py.txt dev/src 4K Simple FFT for AMIGA Python 1...
Africa.lha game/board 293K 68k Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha game/board 343K OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
SirAbabol.adf game/jump 880K 68k Amiga port of Mojon Twins 8 b...
ICFDesert_fix.lha game/patch 19K 68k Fixes It Came From The Desert...
10MARC_EP2.mpg mags/misc 18M 10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast Ep...
harmonics.lha mus/edit 71K 68k A simple additive synthesizer
CreationOfMan.lha pix/anim 16M The creation of man - DPaint ...
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.7M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-mos.lha text/edit 9.6M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 18M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
AminetReadmeMaker.lha util/app 68K MOS Easy creation & upload of...
SetFileSize64.lha util/cli 5K MOS Change a file's size (64bit s...
JFIFdt44.lha util/dtype 803K 68k JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype ...
DisplayInfo.lha util/moni 128K MOS show info about available dis...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 75K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 663K Commodore Installer replacement
