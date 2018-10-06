|07.Okt.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 06.10.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.10.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.11.lha comm/tcp 493K 68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client w...
pfs3aio.lha disk/misc 74K 68k PFS3 All-In-One
AmigaOS_3.1.4-FAQ.txt docs/help 47K Frequent questions for AmigaO...
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 13M 68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
RNOEffects.lha gfx/edit 5.4M MOS Image processing program
RNOEffects_OS4.lha gfx/edit 6.2M OS4 Image processing program
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.6M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Updateto314.lha misc/os 9K Updates AmigaOS 3.1/5/9 with ...
SeptemberRain.lha mods/8voic 106K 8-channel MMD3 Soft Rock Mod!
PalaceGardens.lha mods/misc 67K Improved Palace Gardens MMD3 ...
VadersTheme.lha mods/misc 149K Improved Darth Vader's 4-ch M...
OS314_GlowIconPalette... pix/icon 2K GlowIcon palette shipped with...
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 839K 68k free icon.library in optimize...
MMULib.lha util/libs 717K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
ll4player.lha util/misc 5K 68k LowLevel.library 4-player pat...
Raffeli.lha util/misc 1.8M MOS A program to raffle things
Raffeli_68k.lha util/misc 1.7M 68k A program to raffle things
Raffeli_OS4.lha util/misc 2.1M OS4 A program to raffle things
