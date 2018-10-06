amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
07.Okt.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 06.10.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.10.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.11.lha     comm/tcp   493K  68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client w...
pfs3aio.lha              disk/misc  74K   68k PFS3 All-In-One
AmigaOS_3.1.4-FAQ.txt    docs/help  47K       Frequent questions for AmigaO...
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  13M   68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
RNOEffects.lha           gfx/edit   5.4M  MOS Image processing program
RNOEffects_OS4.lha       gfx/edit   6.2M  OS4 Image processing program
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.6M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Updateto314.lha          misc/os    9K        Updates AmigaOS 3.1/5/9 with ...
SeptemberRain.lha        mods/8voic 106K      8-channel MMD3 Soft Rock Mod!
PalaceGardens.lha        mods/misc  67K       Improved Palace Gardens MMD3 ...
VadersTheme.lha          mods/misc  149K      Improved Darth Vader's 4-ch M...
OS314_GlowIconPalette... pix/icon   2K        GlowIcon palette shipped with...
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  839K  68k free icon.library in optimize...
MMULib.lha               util/libs  717K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
ll4player.lha            util/misc  5K    68k LowLevel.library 4-player pat...
Raffeli.lha              util/misc  1.8M  MOS A program to raffle things
Raffeli_68k.lha          util/misc  1.7M  68k A program to raffle things
Raffeli_OS4.lha          util/misc  2.1M  OS4 A program to raffle things
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Okt. 2018, 06:28] [Kommentare: 0]
