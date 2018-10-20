amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
21.Okt.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 20.10.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.10.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
vbcc_0.9f.lha             Development/C             A highly optimizing por...
Iris_beta41.lha           Email                     New email client suppor...
WormWars_9.13.lha         Games/Action              Advanced snake game by ...
ReportPlus_7.51.lha       Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
Applauncher_sbar_2.2.lha  System/Ambient/Screenbar  Run your apps from the ...
TheBucheron_wallpapers... System/Ambient/Wallpapers Wallpaper
InstallerLG_0.1.0a30.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Okt. 2018, 12:25] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.