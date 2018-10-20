|21.Okt.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 20.10.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.10.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
vbcc_0.9f.lha Development/C A highly optimizing por...
Iris_beta41.lha Email New email client suppor...
WormWars_9.13.lha Games/Action Advanced snake game by ...
ReportPlus_7.51.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
Applauncher_sbar_2.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Run your apps from the ...
TheBucheron_wallpapers... System/Ambient/Wallpapers Wallpaper
InstallerLG_0.1.0a30.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
