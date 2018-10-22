|28.Okt.2018
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 27.10.2018
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 27.10.2018 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2018-10-26 fixed: Crystal Palace (Amiga Fun) crash when no highscore file was found fixed (Info)
- 2018-10-26 improved: Crystal Palace (Amiga Fun) keyboard routine rewritten, 68000 quitkey support, lots of buggy blit routines fixed, access faults fixed, more trainer options added, highscore load/save added, timing fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2018-10-22 improved: The Secret of Monkey Island / Monkey Island (Lucasfilm Games) reduced os-flashing when saving games (Info)
