28.Okt.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 27.10.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.10.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AFnews-OS4.lha           comm/www   1.2M  OS4 Amiga Future Everywhere Amiga...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.0M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.2M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.4M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
stratagus.lha            game/strat 23M   WOS Realtime strategy game engine
NRLegacy.lha             mods/misc  154K      Ninja Remix Legacy 4-channel ...
NRWLegacy.lha            mods/misc  182K      Wasteland from Ninja Remix Le...
NickyTitch.lha           mods/xm    817K      New Mod By Pseudaxos
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.7M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  9.6M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha          text/edit  14M       The ubiquitous text editor (s...
cabextract.lha           util/arc   43K   68k Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
cabextract_MOS.lha       util/arc   47K   MOS Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
cabextract_OS4.lha       util/arc   44K   OS4 Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
uuid_lib.lha             util/libs  12K   OS4 Unique ID (UUID/GUID) generat...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   79K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   109K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   1.6M      Commodore Installer replacement
resident_virus_protec... util/virus 83K   68k Virus Protector 3.03 rev 152
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Okt. 2018, 07:52] [Kommentare: 0]
