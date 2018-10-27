|28.Okt.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 27.10.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.10.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AFnews-OS4.lha comm/www 1.2M OS4 Amiga Future Everywhere Amiga...
MCE.lha game/edit 2.0M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.2M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.4M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
stratagus.lha game/strat 23M WOS Realtime strategy game engine
NRLegacy.lha mods/misc 154K Ninja Remix Legacy 4-channel ...
NRWLegacy.lha mods/misc 182K Wasteland from Ninja Remix Le...
NickyTitch.lha mods/xm 817K New Mod By Pseudaxos
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.7M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 9.6M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 14M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
cabextract.lha util/arc 43K 68k Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
cabextract_MOS.lha util/arc 47K MOS Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
cabextract_OS4.lha util/arc 44K OS4 Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
uuid_lib.lha util/libs 12K OS4 Unique ID (UUID/GUID) generat...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 79K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 109K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 1.6M Commodore Installer replacement
resident_virus_protec... util/virus 83K 68k Virus Protector 3.03 rev 152
