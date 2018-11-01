AROS: Distribution Icaros Desktop 2.2.4

Paolo Besser stellt ein Update seines Icaros Desktop zur Verfügung, das zahlreiche kleinere Ergänzungen und Updates bei der dem System beigelten Software enthält: fixed OpenURL preferences to correctly forward URLs to OWB

added GlJewels to OpenGL/Games

added AmiTimeKeeper (Internet time NTP client) to Prefs

updated AmicastPlayer

updated AMath

updated FIG datatype

added INFO (Amiga icons) datatype

added ModExplorer to MultiMedia

added Open Gladiators to OpenGL/Games

updated OpusTools

added sox utilities to MediaEditors

added sfxr sound generator to MediaEditors

added Targa (TGA) datatype

added ZuneBrot to Misc

updated Vim to version 8.1 (now with graphical interface)

replaced AROS installer with InstallerLG on both i386 and 68K

added Super Mario War to Games

added Stunt Car Remake to OpenGL/Games

added UHCTools

updated ZuneView

updated ZunePaint

added WHD_Menu to FileSystem

added ICO (Windows icons) datatype

added vic script: shows current Icaros Desktop release

replaced SysMon with SysMon-XPT, which shows CPU-time too

updated VICE to version 3.1 and optimized for speed and sound

added icon to music and video examples in MyWorkspace

fixed (increased) default stack size for some file types

added RNOeffects to Design (cg)



[Meldung: 06. Nov. 2018, 17:22] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

