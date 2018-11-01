|06.Nov.2018
|AROS: Distribution Icaros Desktop 2.2.4
Paolo Besser stellt ein Update seines Icaros Desktop zur Verfügung, das zahlreiche kleinere Ergänzungen und Updates bei der dem System beigelten Software enthält:
- fixed OpenURL preferences to correctly forward URLs to OWB
- added GlJewels to OpenGL/Games
- added AmiTimeKeeper (Internet time NTP client) to Prefs
- updated AmicastPlayer
- updated AMath
- updated FIG datatype
- added INFO (Amiga icons) datatype
- added ModExplorer to MultiMedia
- added Open Gladiators to OpenGL/Games
- updated OpusTools
- added sox utilities to MediaEditors
- added sfxr sound generator to MediaEditors
- added Targa (TGA) datatype
- added ZuneBrot to Misc
- updated Vim to version 8.1 (now with graphical interface)
- replaced AROS installer with InstallerLG on both i386 and 68K
- added Super Mario War to Games
- added Stunt Car Remake to OpenGL/Games
- added UHCTools
- updated ZuneView
- updated ZunePaint
- added WHD_Menu to FileSystem
- added ICO (Windows icons) datatype
- added vic script: shows current Icaros Desktop release
- replaced SysMon with SysMon-XPT, which shows CPU-time too
- updated VICE to version 3.1 and optimized for speed and sound
- added icon to music and video examples in MyWorkspace
- fixed (increased) default stack size for some file types
- added RNOeffects to Design
