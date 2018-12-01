06.Dez.2018









Emulator: WinUAE 4.1.0

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE ist inzwischen in der Version 4.1.0 erhältlich, die im Vergleich zur Vorversion wieder zahlreiche Neuerungen mitbringt:



Komplett überarbeitete Emulation von PC-Brückenkarten (A1060 Sidecar, A2088, A2088T, A2286 and A2386SX) Emulation core replaced with PCem. Compatibility has improved greatly, for example Windows 3.x enhanced mode, DOS extenders and Windows 95 are now fully working.

Bridgeboard built-in CGA emulation graphics corruption fixed.

A2386SX VLSI chipset memory remapping, shadowing and EMS fully supported.

Cirrus Logic emulation PC compatibility improved, 2M VRAM, linear frame buffer and blitter support.

PC Speaker emulation (PCem)

Sound Blaster emulation (PCem, various models)

Serial mouse emulation (PCem)

SCSI adapter emulation (Rancho Technology RT1000B) Sonstige Neuerungen AGA hires/superhires horizontal pixel positioning and borderblank horizontal single hires pixel offset fully emulated. Optional because it requires much more CPU power and it is rarely needed. DIWHIGH H0/H1 AGA-only bits emulated.

AGA FMODE>0 undocumented features implemented (BPLxDAT, SPRxDAT CPU/copper accesses, bitplane modulos that are not integer divisible by fetch size)

Added new misc option which captures mouse immediately when windowed/full-window winuae window is activated.

68030 MMU emulation compatibility improved.

Paula disk emulation GCR MSBSYNC support added (Alternate Reality protection track).

Added quick search and quick directory select to Configurations panel. Link and autoload moved to Advanced information panel.

Added history list to config file name edit box and to statefile path string box.

Added vertical offset option to D3D scanlines.

64-bit version didn't support 64-bit unrar.dll.

68030/040/060 with data cache emulation but without enabled MMU emulation: force Chip RAM as non-data cacheable.

Magic mouse Windows cursor to Amiga mouse sync partially fixed.

Window corners now work as drag'n'drop hot spots for different floppy drives. (top/left=0, top/right=1, bottom/left=2, bottom/right=3). Beseitigte Fehler 68020 + memory cycle exact hung the emulator in some situations.

Reading CIA interrupt status register in a very tight loop generated spurious interrupt(s) in certain situations.

Softfloat mode with unimplemented FPU emu ticked didn't disable 68040/060 unmasked interrupts, confusing 68040/68060.library and possibly causing it to return incorrect values.

Some CHD CD images didn't mount correctly.

uaehf.device HD_SCSICMD didn't set scsi_SenseActual. Also set io_Actual=30 (=sizeof(struct SCSICmd))

If config file had KS ROM path/file that didn't exist, it was replaced with non-existing ../system/rom/kick.rom path or was not correctly fixed with valid path.

NCR53F94 SCSI chip emulation DMA counter fix (affected for example Blizzard SCSI Kit)

Very large directory harddrives returned halved used/free space.

Fixed multiple problems with screenshots and video recording from hardware emulated RTG board.

Filter panel scanlines work now correctly in multimonitor mode.

Crash fixed if more than one non-Paula audio stream was active. Included emulated sound cards, also CD audio if "include" option ticked.

NE2000 PCMCIA and NE2000 bridgeboard didn't support custom MAC and network mode selection.

Fixed hardware emulated graphics board hang with Picasso96 if board supported vblank interrupts and RTG board refresh rate mode was not Chipset.

Fixed statefile crash when saving statefile while disk operation was active and disk image included bit cell timing information. Mit Version 4.0 eingeführte Fehler, die beseitigt wurden Display port adapters that needed genlock transparency data (FireCracker, HAM-E, OpalVision, ColorBurst) didn't work correctly since 4.0.0.

Display port adapters didn't work in multimonitor mode.

Blitter statesave with blitter active: log window opened and listed few lines of blitter debug information.

Some programs caused continuous flood of "blitter is active, forcing immediate finish" log messages.

CTRL+F11 quit ignored new "Warn when attempting to close window" option.

68020/030 more compatible/cycle-exact mode statefiles didn't always restore properly. Neu emulierte Hardware CSA Twelwe Gauge (A1200 68030 accelerator + SCSI controller)

AccessX/Acetec IDE controller. (cg)



[Meldung: 06. Dez. 2018, 23:57] [Kommentare: 0]

