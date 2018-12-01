|06.Dez.2018
|Emulator: WinUAE 4.1.0
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE ist inzwischen in der Version 4.1.0 erhältlich, die im Vergleich zur Vorversion wieder zahlreiche Neuerungen mitbringt:
Komplett überarbeitete Emulation von PC-Brückenkarten (A1060 Sidecar, A2088, A2088T, A2286 and A2386SX)
Sonstige Neuerungen
- Emulation core replaced with PCem. Compatibility has improved greatly, for example Windows 3.x enhanced mode, DOS extenders and Windows 95 are now fully working.
- Bridgeboard built-in CGA emulation graphics corruption fixed.
- A2386SX VLSI chipset memory remapping, shadowing and EMS fully supported.
- Cirrus Logic emulation PC compatibility improved, 2M VRAM, linear frame buffer and blitter support.
- PC Speaker emulation (PCem)
- Sound Blaster emulation (PCem, various models)
- Serial mouse emulation (PCem)
- SCSI adapter emulation (Rancho Technology RT1000B)
Beseitigte Fehler
- AGA hires/superhires horizontal pixel positioning and borderblank horizontal single hires pixel offset fully emulated. Optional because it requires much more CPU power and it is rarely needed. DIWHIGH H0/H1 AGA-only bits emulated.
- AGA FMODE>0 undocumented features implemented (BPLxDAT, SPRxDAT CPU/copper accesses, bitplane modulos that are not integer divisible by fetch size)
- Added new misc option which captures mouse immediately when windowed/full-window winuae window is activated.
- 68030 MMU emulation compatibility improved.
- Paula disk emulation GCR MSBSYNC support added (Alternate Reality protection track).
- Added quick search and quick directory select to Configurations panel. Link and autoload moved to Advanced information panel.
- Added history list to config file name edit box and to statefile path string box.
- Added vertical offset option to D3D scanlines.
- 64-bit version didn't support 64-bit unrar.dll.
- 68030/040/060 with data cache emulation but without enabled MMU emulation: force Chip RAM as non-data cacheable.
- Magic mouse Windows cursor to Amiga mouse sync partially fixed.
- Window corners now work as drag'n'drop hot spots for different floppy drives. (top/left=0, top/right=1, bottom/left=2, bottom/right=3).
Mit Version 4.0 eingeführte Fehler, die beseitigt wurden
- 68020 + memory cycle exact hung the emulator in some situations.
- Reading CIA interrupt status register in a very tight loop generated spurious interrupt(s) in certain situations.
- Softfloat mode with unimplemented FPU emu ticked didn't disable 68040/060 unmasked interrupts, confusing 68040/68060.library and possibly causing it to return incorrect values.
- Some CHD CD images didn't mount correctly.
- uaehf.device HD_SCSICMD didn't set scsi_SenseActual. Also set io_Actual=30 (=sizeof(struct SCSICmd))
- If config file had KS ROM path/file that didn't exist, it was replaced with non-existing ../system/rom/kick.rom path or was not correctly fixed with valid path.
- NCR53F94 SCSI chip emulation DMA counter fix (affected for example Blizzard SCSI Kit)
- Very large directory harddrives returned halved used/free space.
- Fixed multiple problems with screenshots and video recording from hardware emulated RTG board.
- Filter panel scanlines work now correctly in multimonitor mode.
- Crash fixed if more than one non-Paula audio stream was active. Included emulated sound cards, also CD audio if "include" option ticked.
- NE2000 PCMCIA and NE2000 bridgeboard didn't support custom MAC and network mode selection.
- Fixed hardware emulated graphics board hang with Picasso96 if board supported vblank interrupts and RTG board refresh rate mode was not Chipset.
- Fixed statefile crash when saving statefile while disk operation was active and disk image included bit cell timing information.
Neu emulierte Hardware
- Display port adapters that needed genlock transparency data (FireCracker, HAM-E, OpalVision, ColorBurst) didn't work correctly since 4.0.0.
- Display port adapters didn't work in multimonitor mode.
- Blitter statesave with blitter active: log window opened and listed few lines of blitter debug information.
- Some programs caused continuous flood of "blitter is active, forcing immediate finish" log messages.
- CTRL+F11 quit ignored new "Warn when attempting to close window" option.
- 68020/030 more compatible/cycle-exact mode statefiles didn't always restore properly.
(cg)
- CSA Twelwe Gauge (A1200 68030 accelerator + SCSI controller)
- AccessX/Acetec IDE controller.
