|16.Dez.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 15.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.12.2018 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HFinder_2.3.zip Files/Search A little tool to search...
TecnoBallZ.lha Games/BrickBreaker A Brick Breaker with 50...
AstralGame_2.30.lha Games/Misc This esoteric app you c...
AskMeUp_XXL_GirlsBand_... Games/Think 2 new avatars, Maria Be...
JeudeDames.lha Games/Think Simple Jeu de dames 100...
LosChinos_3.30.lha Games/Think This is the classic Spa...
VidentiumPicta_1.10.lha Graphics/Tools An image viewer progra...
iConecta_3.0.lha Network/Wifi A little and easy tool ...
DateTime_1.2_FR.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar French catalog for Date...
DateTime_sbar.catalog System/Ambient/Screenbar Catalogue pour le modul...
MouseCoords_1.1_FR.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar French catalog for Mous...
PixelPicker_1.1_FR.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar French catalog for Pixe...
TopTasks_1.1_FR.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar French catalog for TopT...
