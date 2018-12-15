amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
16.Dez.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 15.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.12.2018 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HFinder_2.3.zip           Files/Search              A little tool to search...
TecnoBallZ.lha            Games/BrickBreaker        A Brick Breaker with 50...
AstralGame_2.30.lha       Games/Misc                This esoteric app you c...
AskMeUp_XXL_GirlsBand_... Games/Think               2 new avatars, Maria Be...
JeudeDames.lha            Games/Think               Simple Jeu de dames 100...
LosChinos_3.30.lha        Games/Think               This is the classic Spa...
VidentiumPicta_1.10.lha   Graphics/Tools            An image viewer  progra...
iConecta_3.0.lha          Network/Wifi              A little and easy tool ...
DateTime_1.2_FR.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  French catalog for Date...
DateTime_sbar.catalog     System/Ambient/Screenbar  Catalogue pour le modul...
MouseCoords_1.1_FR.lha    System/Ambient/Screenbar  French catalog for Mous...
PixelPicker_1.1_FR.lha    System/Ambient/Screenbar  French catalog for Pixe...
TopTasks_1.1_FR.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  French catalog for TopT...
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Dez. 2018, 08:24] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.