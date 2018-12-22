|23.Dez.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 22.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.12.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent2.lha comm/tcp 630K 68k Amiga BitTorrent client with ...
7800basic.lha dev/cross 5.7M MOS BASIC-like language for Atari...
anaiis.lha driver/oth 278K 68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.18
anaiis_boot.lha driver/oth 241K 68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
anaiis_hostusb.lha driver/oth 199K 68k ANAIIS libusb support for Win...
AsciiMandelbrot.lha gfx/fract 48K OS4 draw a Mandelbrot set in a co...
SilkRAW.lha gfx/misc 1.8M OS4 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
p7zip_os4.lha util/arc 8.8M OS4 Archiver with a high compress...
workbenchexplorer.lha util/dir 2.7M OS4 Modern file browser loaded wi...
pixman_lib.lha util/libs 302K OS4 Pixman-1 as an AmigaOS shared...
WHDLoad-TinyIconFix.lha util/wb 173K 68k Replaces tiny WHDLoad icon im...
(snx)
