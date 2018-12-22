amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

23.Dez.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 22.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.12.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent2.lha        comm/tcp   630K  68k Amiga BitTorrent client with ...
7800basic.lha            dev/cross  5.7M  MOS BASIC-like language for Atari...
anaiis.lha               driver/oth 278K  68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.18
anaiis_boot.lha          driver/oth 241K  68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
anaiis_hostusb.lha       driver/oth 199K  68k ANAIIS libusb support for Win...
AsciiMandelbrot.lha      gfx/fract  48K   OS4 draw a Mandelbrot set in a co...
SilkRAW.lha              gfx/misc   1.8M  OS4 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
p7zip_os4.lha            util/arc   8.8M  OS4 Archiver with a high compress...
workbenchexplorer.lha    util/dir   2.7M  OS4 Modern file browser loaded wi...
pixman_lib.lha           util/libs  302K  OS4 Pixman-1 as an AmigaOS shared...
WHDLoad-TinyIconFix.lha  util/wb    173K  68k Replaces tiny WHDLoad icon im...
[Meldung: 23. Dez. 2018, 09:14]
.
.