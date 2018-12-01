MorphOS: Updates für alle #AmigaZeux-Screenbars

Alle #AmigaZeux-Screenbars haben ein Update erfahren, welches die Stabilität verbessert und einige neue Funktionen mitbringt. TopTasks.sbar V1.2 Added a context menu to entries in the PopWindow Top10 list to break-C/D/E/F/ALL the selected task or to set its priority.

Enabled zebra mode (stripes) for task list.

Label was overwritten if text was centered or right aligned. Fixed.

The Linefeed sneaked back in and got eliminated again (this time for good!). Thanks to jPV :-)

Tasknames were truncated to the size in prefs. This of course only works well for fixed fonts. Removed truncation.

Catalogs were copied to just locale:[language] and not locale:catalogs/. Fixed. You may want to delete the wrongly copied catalogs.

Added french translation by Philippe 'OffseT' Rimauro.

Prefs image/object handling was wrong and could lead to crashes. Fixed. Download-Seite MouseCoords.sbar V1.2 Clicking the MouseCoords in the screen title now opens a small window that gives information about the underlying window of the mouse pointer when being moved around. Try it :-)

Added a "Distance Moved" window that shows some infos when clicking and holding LMB or MMB and an optional set of qualifiers and moving the mouse around. Threshold can be configured or switched off altogether.

Labels were always printed bold. It's now possible to turn bold on/off.

Catalogs were copied to just locale:[language] and not locale:catalogs/. Fixed. You may want to delete the wrongly copied catalogs.

Added french translation by Philippe 'OffseT' Rimauro.

Prefs image/object handling was wrong and could lead to crashes. Fixed. Download-Seite PixelPicker.sbar V1.2 Clipboard Hotkey only copied the contents of Ambient Screenbar's instance. Now works with multiple screens.

Catalogs were copied to just locale:[language] and not locale:catalogs/. Fixed. You may want to delete the wrongly copied catalogs.

Added french translation by Philippe 'OffseT' Rimauro.

Prefs image/object handling was wrong and could lead to crashes. Fixed.

Hotkey was freed twice and could lead to crashes. Fixed. Download-Seite DateTime.sbar V1.3 Label was overwritten with text if text was centered or right aligned. Fixed.

Switching between Months/Years/Decades could lead to window size changes and resulted in graphical artifacts on the left side if using transition animations.

Catalogs were copied to just locale:[language] and not locale:catalogs/. Fixed. You may want to delete the wrongly copied catalogs.

Added french translation by Philippe 'OffseT' Rimauro.

Prefs image/object handling was wrong and could lead to crashes. Fixed. Download-Seite MouseEyes.sbar V1.2 Changed default pathes of images used by this screenbar to a more MorphOS convenient style from SYS:Prefs/Presets/ to SYS:Data/Screenbar/

Prefs icon is displayed again using MUIA_Screenbar_DisplayedImage.

Added a small install script. Download-Seite CPUGauge.sbar V1.6 Label was overwritten if text was centered or right aligned. Fixed.

The label now gets properly scaled down respecting configured top/bottom spacing.

Changed default pathes of images used by this screenbar to a more MorphOS convenient style from SYS:Prefs/Presets/ to SYS:Data/Screenbar/

Prefs icon is displayed again using MUIA_Screenbar_DisplayedImage.

Added a small install script. Download-Seite MemoryGauge.sbar V1.5 Label was overwritten if text was centered or right aligned. Fixed.

The label now gets properly scaled down respecting configured top/bottom spacing.

Changed default pathes of images used by this screenbar to a more MorphOS convenient style from SYS:Prefs/Presets/ to SYS:Data/Screenbar/

Prefs icon is displayed again using MUIA_Screenbar_DisplayedImage.

Added a small install script. Download-Seite Uptime.sbar V1.2 Label was overwritten if text was centered or right aligned. Fixed.

The label now gets properly scaled down respecting configured top/bottom spacing.

Changed default pathes of images used by this screenbar to a more MorphOS convenient style from SYS:Prefs/Presets/ to SYS:Data/Screenbar/

Prefs icon is displayed again using MUIA_Screenbar_DisplayedImage.

Added a small install script. Download-Seite (snx)



[Meldung: 28. Dez. 2018, 18:30] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

