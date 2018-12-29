|30.Dez.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.12.2018 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Iris_beta45.lha Email New email client suppor...
Wyrmsun_3.5.0.lha Games/Strategy Wyrmsun is an open-sour...
BallGameHD_0.9.3.lha Games/Think Colourfull Free Softwar...
CPUGauge_1.6.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar CPU load as gauge in sc...
DateTime_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar A screenbar clock and c...
MemoryGauge_1.5.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display memory usage as...
MouseCoords_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Mouse coordinat...
MouseEyes_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Displays Mouse Eyes in ...
PixelPicker_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display ARGB value of a...
TopTasks_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Top Tasks in sc...
Uptime_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Uptime in scree...
MCC_NList_0.125.lha System/MUI Classes NList custom classes fo...
(snx)
[Meldung: 30. Dez. 2018, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]