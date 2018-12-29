amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

30.Dez.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.12.2018 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Iris_beta45.lha           Email                     New email client suppor...
Wyrmsun_3.5.0.lha         Games/Strategy            Wyrmsun is an open-sour...
BallGameHD_0.9.3.lha      Games/Think               Colourfull Free Softwar...
CPUGauge_1.6.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  CPU load as gauge in sc...
DateTime_1.3.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  A screenbar clock and c...
MemoryGauge_1.5.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display memory usage as...
MouseCoords_1.2.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Mouse coordinat...
MouseEyes_1.2.lha         System/Ambient/Screenbar  Displays Mouse Eyes in ...
PixelPicker_1.2.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display ARGB value of a...
TopTasks_1.2.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Top Tasks in sc...
Uptime_1.2.lha            System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Uptime in scree...
MCC_NList_0.125.lha       System/MUI Classes        NList custom classes fo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 30. Dez. 2018, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.