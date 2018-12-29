amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
30.Dez.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 29.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.12.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiX500.lha              comm/amiex 934K  68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
libpng1636_a68k.lha      dev/lib    1.6M  68k Lib for reading/writing PNG
libpng1636_aros.lha      dev/lib    1.9M  x86 Lib for reading/writing PNG
MCC_NList-0.125.lha      dev/mui    2.0M  MOS NList custom classes for MUI
WormWars-AROS.zip        game/actio 705K  x86 Advanced snake game
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.0M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.5M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
webptools101_a68k.lha    gfx/conv   4.3M  68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools101_aros.lha    gfx/conv   8.0M  x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
Intro-Kreation-001_mo... gfx/show   9.3M  MOS Shows scroll texts w/ differe...
Intro-Kreation-001_OS... gfx/show   10M   OS4 Shows scroll texts w/ differe...
HappyKids.lha            mods/8voic 619K      Happy Kids 5-ch Soft Pop-Rock...
ITFC.lha                 mods/8voic 112K      In Time For Christmas 8-ch MM...
Pseudaxos_Xmas_Pack.lha  mods/xm    2.6M      New mods by Pseudaxos
CloverIcons.lha          pix/icon   167K  68k Full 4C replacement set for S...
CloverIcons-XTRA.lha     pix/icon   63K       Some additional 4 Color icons
SetMap.lha               util/cli   3K    68k Set keymap of console window
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   94K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   124K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   1.6M      Commodore Installer replacement
TRULS.lha                util/wb    47K   68k Universal Installers for Syst...
