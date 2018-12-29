|30.Dez.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 29.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.12.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiX500.lha comm/amiex 934K 68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
libpng1636_a68k.lha dev/lib 1.6M 68k Lib for reading/writing PNG
libpng1636_aros.lha dev/lib 1.9M x86 Lib for reading/writing PNG
MCC_NList-0.125.lha dev/mui 2.0M MOS NList custom classes for MUI
WormWars-AROS.zip game/actio 705K x86 Advanced snake game
MCE.lha game/edit 2.0M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.5M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
webptools101_a68k.lha gfx/conv 4.3M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools101_aros.lha gfx/conv 8.0M x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
Intro-Kreation-001_mo... gfx/show 9.3M MOS Shows scroll texts w/ differe...
Intro-Kreation-001_OS... gfx/show 10M OS4 Shows scroll texts w/ differe...
HappyKids.lha mods/8voic 619K Happy Kids 5-ch Soft Pop-Rock...
ITFC.lha mods/8voic 112K In Time For Christmas 8-ch MM...
Pseudaxos_Xmas_Pack.lha mods/xm 2.6M New mods by Pseudaxos
CloverIcons.lha pix/icon 167K 68k Full 4C replacement set for S...
CloverIcons-XTRA.lha pix/icon 63K Some additional 4 Color icons
SetMap.lha util/cli 3K 68k Set keymap of console window
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 94K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 124K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 1.6M Commodore Installer replacement
TRULS.lha util/wb 47K 68k Universal Installers for Syst...
(snx)
[Meldung: 30. Dez. 2018, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]