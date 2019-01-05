|06.Jan.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 05.01.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.01.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
PLATOTermAmiga.adf comm/term 880K 68k Terminal program to access PL...
cs-rom9-intro.lha demo/intro 493K 68k ROM#9 intro
PsyIntro.lha demo/misc 101K 68k Old school Intro
gcc-mos2wos-lite.lha dev/gcc 7.7M MOS Make MorphOS GCC output WarpO...
Devices.lha dev/misc 4K 68k get all infos about DOS devices
MaxReplayTest.lha driver/aud 9K 68k Determine Paula's max. replay...
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.2M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
Viaduct-1.3.lha misc/emu 67K 68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
HillsOfLinFen.lha mods/8voic 189K Hills Of Lin Fen 6-ch for Nin...
AMIcast_Player.lha mus/play 5.8M MOS AMIcast Player
Vim_8.0-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.5M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.0-mos.lha text/edit 9.4M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.8M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 9.6M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 15M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
SetMap.lha util/cli 3K 68k Set keymap of console window
MMULib.lha util/libs 717K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
sam.lha util/sys 38K 68k port of famous C64 speech syn...
(snx)
[Meldung: 06. Jan. 2019, 07:27] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]