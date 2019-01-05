amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
06.Jan.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 05.01.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.01.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
PLATOTermAmiga.adf       comm/term  880K  68k Terminal program to access PL...
cs-rom9-intro.lha        demo/intro 493K  68k ROM#9 intro
PsyIntro.lha             demo/misc  101K  68k Old school Intro
gcc-mos2wos-lite.lha     dev/gcc    7.7M  MOS Make MorphOS GCC output WarpO...
Devices.lha              dev/misc   4K    68k get all infos about DOS devices
MaxReplayTest.lha        driver/aud 9K    68k Determine Paula's max. replay...
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.2M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
Viaduct-1.3.lha          misc/emu   67K   68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
HillsOfLinFen.lha        mods/8voic 189K      Hills Of Lin Fen 6-ch for Nin...
AMIcast_Player.lha       mus/play   5.8M  MOS AMIcast Player
Vim_8.0-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.5M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.0-mos.lha          text/edit  9.4M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.8M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  9.6M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha          text/edit  15M       The ubiquitous text editor (s...
SetMap.lha               util/cli   3K    68k Set keymap of console window
MMULib.lha               util/libs  717K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
sam.lha                  util/sys   38K   68k port of famous C64 speech syn...
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Jan. 2019, 07:27]
