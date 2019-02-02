amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
03.Feb.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 02.02.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.02.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AudioToClip_1.1.lha       Audio/Misc                A console tool putting ...
GTuner_1.0.lha            Audio/Misc                Application for tuning ...
sc68_1.0.lha              Audio/Players             sc68_1.0.lha
re2c_1.1.1.lha            Development/GeekGadgets   Scanner generator f. re...
Designer.pdf              Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood Designer is t...
Hollywood.pdf             Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood is a multimed...
Hollywood_SDK.pdf         Development/Hollywood/... The  Hollywood  Softwar...
GLGalore.pdf              Development/Hollywood/... GL Galore is a plugin f...
MUIRoyale.pdf             Development/Hollywood/... MUI  Royale  is  a  plu...
Polybios.pdf              Development/Hollywood/... Polybios is a plugin fo...
RebelSDL.pdf              Development/Hollywood/... RebelSDL is a plugin fo...
XAD.pdf                   Development/Hollywood/... This plugin allows Holl...
ZIP.pdf                   Development/Hollywood/... This plugin allows Holl...
AppLauncher_2.4.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Run your apps from the ...
SpellChecker.library_1... System/Library/Office     SpellChecker.library_1....
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Feb. 2019, 07:36] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.