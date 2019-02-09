amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
10.Feb.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 09.02.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.02.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
irssi_1.1.2.lha           Communication             Terminal based IRC client.
mos2wos-lite_1.2.lha      Development/GCC           Make MorphOS GCC output...
Iris_beta47.lha           Email                     New email client suppor...
WHDLOpener_1.2.lha        Emulation                 E-UAE/WHDLoad integrati...
MCE_10.9.lha              Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
Screenshot1.jpeg          Screenshots               Screenshot realised by ...
Screenshot2.jpeg          Screenshots               Screenshot realised by ...
Screenshot3.jpeg          Screenshots               Screenshot realised by ...
Screenshot4.jpeg          Screenshots               Screenshot realised by ...
Shutdown.lha              Scripts/Shell             A shell script to give ...
HorizWheel_1.0.lha        System/Ambient/Commoditie Use the mousewheel for ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Feb. 2019, 08:46] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.