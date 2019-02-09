|10.Feb.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 09.02.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.02.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
irssi_1.1.2.lha Communication Terminal based IRC client.
mos2wos-lite_1.2.lha Development/GCC Make MorphOS GCC output...
Iris_beta47.lha Email New email client suppor...
WHDLOpener_1.2.lha Emulation E-UAE/WHDLoad integrati...
MCE_10.9.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
Screenshot1.jpeg Screenshots Screenshot realised by ...
Screenshot2.jpeg Screenshots Screenshot realised by ...
Screenshot3.jpeg Screenshots Screenshot realised by ...
Screenshot4.jpeg Screenshots Screenshot realised by ...
Shutdown.lha Scripts/Shell A shell script to give ...
HorizWheel_1.0.lha System/Ambient/Commoditie Use the mousewheel for ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Feb. 2019, 08:46] [Kommentare: 0]
