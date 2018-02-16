amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Feb.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 16.02.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.02.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
GTS-BD2A.lha             demo/mag   178K  68k Braindamage Issue #2 AGAFIX -...
BBlock0x.lha             disk/misc  3K    68k Bootblock with beta Kickstart...
BootWB1x.lha             disk/misc  18K   68k Minimal boot into Workbench 1...
SmartInfoItaCat.lha      disk/misc  8K        Italian catalog for SmatrInfo...
ScanQuix5ItaCat.lha      driver/oth 18K       Italian catalog for ScanQuix5
Frontiera.lha            game/misc  171K  68k Frontier alike game WIP for i...
StrifeV1.2.lha           game/misc  3.8M  68k Amiga AGA and RTG port of Strife
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  14M   68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
DoomSndLibs373.lha       game/shoot 30K   68k New Sound & Music Librari...
Kunitoki.lha             mods/misc  128K      4ch Ninja Remix Kunitoki The ...
SoundBoxItaCat.lha       mus/misc   11K       Italian catalog for SoundBox ...
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.8M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  9.6M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha          text/edit  15M       The ubiquitous text editor (s...
DMS2HDItaCat.lha         util/arc   7K        Italian catalog for DMS2HD v1.6
Albatros.lha             util/boot  34K   68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 201K  68k Keep your time right
ToolsMenu.lha            util/cdity 63K   68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
JpegLibraryPrefsItaCa... util/libs  8K        Italian catalog for JpegLibra...
DevInfosItaCat.lha       util/misc  9K    OS4 Italian catalog for DevInfos ...
InstallerGenItaCat.lha   util/misc  13K       Italian catalog for Installer...
P96SpeedItaCat.lha       util/misc  9K        Italian catalog for P96Speed ...
rexcat.lha               util/rexx  62K       Localization support for ARex...
AnalogClock.lha          util/wb    34K   68k Analog clock for all the Clas...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Feb. 2019, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
.
