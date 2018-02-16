|ENGLISH VERSION
|17.Feb.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 16.02.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.02.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
GTS-BD2A.lha demo/mag 178K 68k Braindamage Issue #2 AGAFIX -... BBlock0x.lha disk/misc 3K 68k Bootblock with beta Kickstart... BootWB1x.lha disk/misc 18K 68k Minimal boot into Workbench 1... SmartInfoItaCat.lha disk/misc 8K Italian catalog for SmatrInfo... ScanQuix5ItaCat.lha driver/oth 18K Italian catalog for ScanQuix5 Frontiera.lha game/misc 171K 68k Frontier alike game WIP for i... StrifeV1.2.lha game/misc 3.8M 68k Amiga AGA and RTG port of Strife TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 14M 68k Implementation of Tunnels &am... DoomSndLibs373.lha game/shoot 30K 68k New Sound & Music Librari... Kunitoki.lha mods/misc 128K 4ch Ninja Remix Kunitoki The ... SoundBoxItaCat.lha mus/misc 11K Italian catalog for SoundBox ... Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.8M x86 The ubiquitous text editor Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 9.6M MOS The ubiquitous text editor Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 15M The ubiquitous text editor (s... DMS2HDItaCat.lha util/arc 7K Italian catalog for DMS2HD v1.6 Albatros.lha util/boot 34K 68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 201K 68k Keep your time right ToolsMenu.lha util/cdity 63K 68k Add tools to the Workbench To... JpegLibraryPrefsItaCa... util/libs 8K Italian catalog for JpegLibra... DevInfosItaCat.lha util/misc 9K OS4 Italian catalog for DevInfos ... InstallerGenItaCat.lha util/misc 13K Italian catalog for Installer... P96SpeedItaCat.lha util/misc 9K Italian catalog for P96Speed ... rexcat.lha util/rexx 62K Localization support for ARex... AnalogClock.lha util/wb 34K 68k Analog clock for all the Clas...(snx)
