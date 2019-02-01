amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

18.Feb.2019



 Gotek-Firmware: FlashFloppy 1.0
FlashFloppy ist eine alternative, quelloffene Firmware für den Floppy-Emulator Gotek, dessen ursprüngliche Firmware inzwischen nicht mehr weiterentwickelt wird. Änderungen in Version 1.0:
  • Game/demo AutoSwap-disks feature
    • No manual disk swapping, at all!
    • Requires patching of host software titles
    • Amiga titles so far (github:keirf/FF_AutoSwap):
      • Beneath a Steel Sky
      • Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
      • The Secret of Monkey Island
      • Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge
  • FF.CFG: New OLED display-type sib-option "-narrower"
    • 16-character-wide display (c.w. "-narrow" 18-char-wide)
  • PC98: Direct support for HDM image files
  • HxC Compat: Small fixes to Amiga file selector
(cg)

[Meldung: 18. Feb. 2019, 19:40] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.