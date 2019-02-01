18.Feb.2019









Gotek-Firmware: FlashFloppy 1.0

FlashFloppy ist eine alternative, quelloffene Firmware für den Floppy-Emulator Gotek, dessen ursprüngliche Firmware inzwischen nicht mehr weiterentwickelt wird. Änderungen in Version 1.0: Game/demo AutoSwap-disks feature No manual disk swapping, at all! Requires patching of host software titles Amiga titles so far (github:keirf/FF_AutoSwap): Beneath a Steel Sky Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis The Secret of Monkey Island Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge

FF.CFG: New OLED display-type sib-option "-narrower" 16-character-wide display (c.w. "-narrow" 18-char-wide)

PC98: Direct support for HDM image files

HxC Compat: Small fixes to Amiga file selector (cg)



