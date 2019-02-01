|18.Feb.2019
|Gotek-Firmware: FlashFloppy 1.0
FlashFloppy ist eine alternative, quelloffene Firmware für den Floppy-Emulator Gotek, dessen ursprüngliche Firmware inzwischen nicht mehr weiterentwickelt wird. Änderungen in Version 1.0:
(cg)
- Game/demo AutoSwap-disks feature
- No manual disk swapping, at all!
- Requires patching of host software titles
- Amiga titles so far (github:keirf/FF_AutoSwap):
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- The Secret of Monkey Island
- Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge
- FF.CFG: New OLED display-type sib-option "-narrower"
- 16-character-wide display (c.w. "-narrow" 18-char-wide)
- PC98: Direct support for HDM image files
- HxC Compat: Small fixes to Amiga file selector
[Meldung: 18. Feb. 2019, 19:40] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]