16.Apr.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 13.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.04.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
BatNav_2019.adf          game/actio 880K  68k BatNav: 3D Battleship Game
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  16M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha      game/shoot 2.1M  68k Amiga RTG port of Descent
KoalaView.lha            gfx/show   79K   68k View and convert C64 KoalaPai...
ViewLHA.lha              gfx/show   15K   68k View graphics files compresse...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.5M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.6M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2019, 22:17] [Kommentare: 0]
.
