|16.Apr.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 13.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.04.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
BatNav_2019.adf game/actio 880K 68k BatNav: 3D Battleship Game
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 16M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.1M 68k Amiga RTG port of Descent
KoalaView.lha gfx/show 79K 68k View and convert C64 KoalaPai...
ViewLHA.lha gfx/show 15K 68k View graphics files compresse...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.5M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.6M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
