12.Mai 2019



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.05.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.05.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libfreeimage.lha         dev/lib 4Mb   4.1 OSS library project for popular ...
libfreeimage-src.lha     dev/lib 11Mb  4.1 OSS library project for popular ...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake game
reactive_lib.lha         lib/mis 173kb 4.1 A Custom BOOPSI System
d_cmd.lha                uti/she 4kb   4.1 D is a small shell util for list...
rhash_cmd.lha            uti/she 18kb  4.1 rHash preforms hashing of files
rtestcase_cmd.lha        uti/she 5kb   4.1 A small program the compiles and...
vim_mui.lha              uti/tex 10Mb  4.1 The ubiquitous text editor
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Mai 2019, 11:13] [Kommentare: 0]
