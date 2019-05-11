|12.Mai 2019
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.05.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.05.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libfreeimage.lha dev/lib 4Mb 4.1 OSS library project for popular ...
libfreeimage-src.lha dev/lib 11Mb 4.1 OSS library project for popular ...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
wormwars.lha gam/act 1Mb 4.0 Advanced snake game
reactive_lib.lha lib/mis 173kb 4.1 A Custom BOOPSI System
d_cmd.lha uti/she 4kb 4.1 D is a small shell util for list...
rhash_cmd.lha uti/she 18kb 4.1 rHash preforms hashing of files
rtestcase_cmd.lha uti/she 5kb 4.1 A small program the compiles and...
vim_mui.lha uti/tex 10Mb 4.1 The ubiquitous text editor
(snx)
