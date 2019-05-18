|19.Mai 2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 18.05.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.05.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
labanbbstro.exe demo/intro 8K 68k Jalla BBStro by Laban (1998)
labanblueii.exe demo/intro 122K 68k Blue II intro by Laban (1999)
labanj4f.exe demo/intro 46K 68k Just 4 Fun intro by Laban (1998)
bgdbserver.lha dev/debug 37K 68k gdbserver for remote debuggin...
flickerfixer.zip docs/hard 492K Amiga 2000 Flickerfixer / Sca...
Koules-AROS.zip game/actio 221K x86 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
F1GP2019Carset.lha game/data 23K 2019 Carset for F1GP
AmiDuke_AGA.lha game/shoot 333K 68k Amiga AGA port of Duke Nukem 3D
AmiDuke_RTG.lha game/shoot 342K 68k Amiga RTG port of Duke Nukem 3D
OpenDUNE_AGA.lha game/strat 255K 68k Amiga AGA port of OpenDUNE
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha game/strat 256K 68k Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE
ViewLHA.lha gfx/show 31K 68k View a graphics file compress...
emutos.lha misc/emu 685K EmuTOS - Amiga version
Michellestheme.lha mods/8voic 169K Michelle's Theme 5ch LSL5 track
siddump.lha mus/misc 52K MOS C64 music debug output utility
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 209K 68k Keep your time right
workbenchexplorer.lha util/dir 2.1M OS4 Modern file browser loaded wi...
AmiKick.lha util/misc 43K Check Kickstart images under ...
IFFDecode.lha util/misc 34K 68k Decode an IFF file
ussload.lha util/misc 16K 68k UAE state save file loader
