19.Mai 2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 18.05.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.05.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
labanbbstro.exe          demo/intro 8K    68k Jalla BBStro by Laban (1998)
labanblueii.exe          demo/intro 122K  68k Blue II intro by Laban (1999)
labanj4f.exe             demo/intro 46K   68k Just 4 Fun intro by Laban (1998)
bgdbserver.lha           dev/debug  37K   68k gdbserver for remote debuggin...
flickerfixer.zip         docs/hard  492K      Amiga 2000 Flickerfixer / Sca...
Koules-AROS.zip          game/actio 221K  x86 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
F1GP2019Carset.lha       game/data  23K       2019 Carset for F1GP
AmiDuke_AGA.lha          game/shoot 333K  68k Amiga AGA port of Duke Nukem 3D
AmiDuke_RTG.lha          game/shoot 342K  68k Amiga RTG port of Duke Nukem 3D
OpenDUNE_AGA.lha         game/strat 255K  68k Amiga AGA port of OpenDUNE
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha         game/strat 256K  68k Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE
ViewLHA.lha              gfx/show   31K   68k View a graphics file compress...
emutos.lha               misc/emu   685K      EmuTOS - Amiga version
Michellestheme.lha       mods/8voic 169K      Michelle's Theme 5ch LSL5 track
siddump.lha              mus/misc   52K   MOS C64 music debug output utility
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 209K  68k Keep your time right
workbenchexplorer.lha    util/dir   2.1M  OS4 Modern file browser loaded wi...
AmiKick.lha              util/misc  43K       Check Kickstart images under ...
IFFDecode.lha            util/misc  34K   68k Decode an IFF file
ussload.lha              util/misc  16K   68k UAE state save file loader
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Mai 2019, 08:46] [Kommentare: 0]
