02.Jun.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 01.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.06.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
DisplayInfo_1.2.lha       System/Monitoring         Show info about availab...
Cow3D.lha                 Graphics/3D               Cow3D.lha
MCE_11.31.lha             Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
File_5.37.lha             Files/Tools               Determine file type.
VidentiumPicta_1.20.lha   Graphics/Tools            An image viewer  progra...
fd2pragma_2.197.lha       Development/Misc          A tool to create pragma...
Image_to_ODG_1.0.lha      Graphics/Convert          A tool to convert PNG/J...
MovieViewer_1.0.lha       Multimedia                A Hollywood script disp...
Agenda.lha                Office/Organizer          A nice and easy address...
Armagetron_0.2.5.2.lha    Games/Race                An OpenGL Tron clone.
