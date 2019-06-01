|02.Jun.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 01.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.06.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
DisplayInfo_1.2.lha System/Monitoring Show info about availab...
Cow3D.lha Graphics/3D Cow3D.lha
MCE_11.31.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
File_5.37.lha Files/Tools Determine file type.
VidentiumPicta_1.20.lha Graphics/Tools An image viewer progra...
fd2pragma_2.197.lha Development/Misc A tool to create pragma...
Image_to_ODG_1.0.lha Graphics/Convert A tool to convert PNG/J...
MovieViewer_1.0.lha Multimedia A Hollywood script disp...
Agenda.lha Office/Organizer A nice and easy address...
Armagetron_0.2.5.2.lha Games/Race An OpenGL Tron clone.
