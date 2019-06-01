|02.Jun.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 01.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.06.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ign-addon-ods.lha biz/spread 209K OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
ADV-ITA.lha dev/amos 130K 68k Italian adventures creator
CestinoGlobale.lha dev/basic 51K 68k Global trashcan under Blitz d...
ColourMatch.lha dev/basic 28K 68k Colour match in Blitz
cflow-mos.lha dev/c 1.4M MOS Generate a program flowgraph
file-mos.lha dev/gg 1.5M MOS Determine file type
HollywoodSP.lha dev/hwood 776K Hollywood 8.0 spanish catalog...
fd2pragma-mos.lha dev/misc 352K MOS V2.197 create pragma, inline,...
BulletExamples.lha dev/src 58K 68k Example code for using outlin...
flickerfixer.zip docs/hard 523K Amiga 2000 Flickerfixer / Sca...
xpksublibs.lha docs/misc 278K XPK Sub-Libraries Guide
MCE.lha game/edit 2.5M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.6M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.9M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
BioJet.adf game/misc 880K 68k BioJet
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.7M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Divertimento03.lha mods/midi 60K Divertimento03, General MIDI ...
Divertimento12.lha mods/midi 38K Divertimento12, General MIDI ...
Faithslovetheme.lha mods/misc 95K Faith's Love Theme 4ch Sexy R&B
AmySequencer.lha mus/edit 636K 68k MIDI sequencer for the AMIGA
Albatros.lha util/boot 34K 68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
BootPicture.lha util/boot 30K 68k Shows a picture and plays a s...
DOpusRxTrash.lha util/dopus 29K Global trashcan for DOpus Mag...
AnalogClock.lha util/wb 33K 68k Analog clock for all the Clas...
[Meldung: 02. Jun. 2019, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
