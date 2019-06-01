amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Jun.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.06.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ign-addon-ods.lha        biz/spread 209K  OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
ADV-ITA.lha              dev/amos   130K  68k Italian adventures creator
CestinoGlobale.lha       dev/basic  51K   68k Global trashcan under Blitz d...
ColourMatch.lha          dev/basic  28K   68k Colour match in Blitz
cflow-mos.lha            dev/c      1.4M  MOS Generate a program flowgraph
file-mos.lha             dev/gg     1.5M  MOS Determine file type
HollywoodSP.lha          dev/hwood  776K      Hollywood 8.0 spanish catalog...
fd2pragma-mos.lha        dev/misc   352K  MOS V2.197 create pragma, inline,...
BulletExamples.lha       dev/src    58K   68k Example code for using outlin...
flickerfixer.zip         docs/hard  523K      Amiga 2000 Flickerfixer / Sca...
xpksublibs.lha           docs/misc  278K      XPK Sub-Libraries Guide
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.5M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.6M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.9M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
BioJet.adf               game/misc  880K  68k BioJet
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.7M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Divertimento03.lha       mods/midi  60K       Divertimento03, General MIDI ...
Divertimento12.lha       mods/midi  38K       Divertimento12, General MIDI ...
Faithslovetheme.lha      mods/misc  95K       Faith's Love Theme 4ch Sexy R&B
AmySequencer.lha         mus/edit   636K  68k MIDI sequencer for the AMIGA
Albatros.lha             util/boot  34K   68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
BootPicture.lha          util/boot  30K   68k Shows a picture and plays a s...
DOpusRxTrash.lha         util/dopus 29K       Global trashcan for DOpus Mag...
AnalogClock.lha          util/wb    33K   68k Analog clock for all the Clas...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Jun. 2019, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
