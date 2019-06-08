|10.Jun.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 08.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.06.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
MOG_0.62.lha Games/Action A remake of "Maze of Ga...
uHexen2_1.5.9_World.lha Games/Shoot 3D Hammer of Thyrion is a ...
uHexen2_1.5.9.lha Games/Shoot 3D Hammer of Thyrion is a ...
uHexen2_1.5.9_Utils.lha Games/Shoot 3D Hammer of Thyrion is a ...
Hex-a-Hop_1.1.0.lha Games/Think Hex-a-Hop_1.1.0.lha
XLogical_1.0.lha Games/Think A Log!cal clone.
WipeOut_2097_Demo.lha Games/Race The demo of a futuristi...
Game_1577.lha Games/Think Addictive Tetris clone....
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Jun. 2019, 20:18]
