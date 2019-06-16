|23.Jun.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 22.06.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 22.06.2019 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2019-06-19 fixed: Assassin (Team 17) wrong interrupt patch fixed, game doesn't crash anymore when collecting bonus symbols (Info)
- 2019-06-19 fixed: Assassin Special Edition (Team 17) wrong interrupt patch fixed, game doesn't crash anymore when collecting bonus symbols (Info)
- 2019-06-17 updated: Assassin Special Edition (Team 17) patch redone, RawDIC imager, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, ButtonWait support for mission info screens, automatic high-score load/save, interrupts fixed, intro skip added, trainer options added (Info)
- 2019-06-16 fixed: Full Contact (Team 17) wrong interrupt patch fixed, intro music is now replayed properly (Info)
- 2019-06-16 updated: Assassin (Team 17) patch redone, memory requirements changed to 512k chip and 512k other memory, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, ButtonWait support for mission info screens, automatic high-score load/save, interrupts fixed, intro skip added, trainer options added (Info)
[Meldung: 23. Jun. 2019, 07:04] [Kommentare: 0]
