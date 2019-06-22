|23.Jun.2019
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 22.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.06.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amigaamp3.lha aud/pla 2Mb 4.1 Multi format audio player with GUI
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
flashmandelng.lha gra/mis 40Mb 4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
hwp_zip.lha lib/hol 302kb 4.0 read and write zip archives for ...
sqlman.lha off/dat 9Mb 4.0 SQLite database manager
workbenchexplorer.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 709kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
(snx)
