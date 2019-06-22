amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
23.Jun.2019



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 22.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.06.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amigaamp3.lha            aud/pla 2Mb   4.1 Multi format audio player with GUI
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 40Mb  4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
hwp_zip.lha              lib/hol 302kb 4.0 read and write zip archives for ...
sqlman.lha               off/dat 9Mb   4.0 SQLite database manager
workbenchexplorer.lha    uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 709kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 23. Jun. 2019, 07:04] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.