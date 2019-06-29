amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

30.Jun.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.06.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HWP_Polybios_1.1.lha      Development/Hollywood/... The ultimate PDF tool f...
Leu_0.06.lha              Office/Spreadsheet        A new spreadsheet for M...
SensorsList_1.3.lha       System/Monitoring         List of all sensors in ...
Saga_1.92.lha             Games/Strategy            Conversion of TSR board...
Africa_1.53.lha           Games/Strategy            A conversion of 3W boar...
(snx)

[Meldung: 30. Jun. 2019, 06:18] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.