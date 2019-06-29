|30.Jun.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.06.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.06.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HWP_Polybios_1.1.lha Development/Hollywood/... The ultimate PDF tool f...
Leu_0.06.lha Office/Spreadsheet A new spreadsheet for M...
SensorsList_1.3.lha System/Monitoring List of all sensors in ...
Saga_1.92.lha Games/Strategy Conversion of TSR board...
Africa_1.53.lha Games/Strategy A conversion of 3W boar...
(snx)
[Meldung: 30. Jun. 2019, 06:18]
