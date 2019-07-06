|07.Jul.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 06.07.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.07.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiSpeedTest.lha comm/net 27K 68k Network speed test utility
cc65-morphos.lha dev/cross 13M MOS ANSI C 6502 cross development...
BulletExamples.lha dev/src 80K 68k Example code for using outlin...
SonnetLibrary.lha driver/oth 49K 68k Mediator driver for G3/G4 PCI...
Saga.lha game/board 392K 68k Conversion of TSR board game
Saga-AROS.zip game/board 404K x86 Conversion of TSR board game
SagaMOS.lha game/board 428K MOS Conversion of TSR boardgame
Saga-OS4.lha game/board 460K OS4 Conversion of TSR board game
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 16M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
ZeldaNSQ.lha game/role 15M 68k Zelda Navi's Quest: fan made ...
KoboDeluxe_RTG.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Scrolling 2D Shooter
Pinacoteca.lha gfx/show 1.9M OS4 browse/view images w/ thumbna...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.7M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
4thJuly.lha mods/misc 828K 4th Of July 5ch Amiga Millita...
SensorsList.lha util/cli 6K MOS List of all sensors in your c...
