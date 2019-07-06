amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
07.Jul.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 06.07.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.07.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiSpeedTest.lha         comm/net   27K   68k Network speed test utility
cc65-morphos.lha         dev/cross  13M   MOS ANSI C 6502 cross development...
BulletExamples.lha       dev/src    80K   68k Example code for using outlin...
SonnetLibrary.lha        driver/oth 49K   68k Mediator driver for G3/G4 PCI...
Saga.lha                 game/board 392K  68k Conversion of TSR board game
Saga-AROS.zip            game/board 404K  x86 Conversion of TSR board game
SagaMOS.lha              game/board 428K  MOS Conversion of TSR boardgame
Saga-OS4.lha             game/board 460K  OS4 Conversion of TSR board game
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  16M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
ZeldaNSQ.lha             game/role  15M   68k Zelda Navi's Quest: fan made ...
KoboDeluxe_RTG.lha       game/shoot 3.8M  68k Scrolling 2D Shooter
Pinacoteca.lha           gfx/show   1.9M  OS4 browse/view images w/ thumbna...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.7M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
4thJuly.lha              mods/misc  828K      4th Of July 5ch Amiga Millita...
SensorsList.lha          util/cli   6K    MOS List of all sensors in your c...
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Jul. 2019, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
