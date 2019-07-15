|21.Jul.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 20.07.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 20.07.2019 hinzugefügt:
- 2019-07-18 new: Strikefleet (Electronic Arts) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-07-18 new: Pacman 87 (Steve Jacobs & Jim Boyd) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-07-18 new: Last Soldier (Mirage) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-07-18 new: Forest Dumb Forever (L.K. Avalon) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-07-18 new: Atlantyda (Twin Spark Soft) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-07-18 fixed: The Blues Brothers (Titus) fixed 68000 compatibility (Info)
- 2019-07-18 fixed: Pinball Dreams (Digital Illusions) install script corrected (Info)
- 2019-07-15 updated: Xenon 2 (Bitmap Brothers) reduced chipmem to $80000, fixed another prefetch issue for 2 versions (Info)
- 2019-07-15 improved: Pinball Dreams (Digital Illusions) joypad controls added, introduction skippable, quits on 68000 (Info)
- 2019-07-15 improved: Cadaver Demo Level (Bitmap Brothers) adapted for WHDLoad v17, changed Custom options (Info)
