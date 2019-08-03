|04.Aug.2019
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 03.08.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.08.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libjpeg.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.0 Lib for handling JPEG images
libpng.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.0 Lib for handling PNG files
libsdl_image.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.0 SDL image file loading library
libsdl2_image.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 SDL2 image file loading library
libtiff.lha dev/lib 5Mb 4.0 Lib for handling Tag Image File ...
libwebp.lha dev/lib 9Mb 4.0 lib for handling WebP images
glsnoop.lha dev/uti 74kb 4.1 Trace and profile OGLES2 and W3D...
loschinos.lha gam/chi 4Mb 4.0 This is the classic spanish game...
sacrificiopagano.lha gam/mis 5Mb 4.0 Magic Tool
sture.lha gam/pla 5Mb 4.1 Jump and Run
mce.lha gam/uti 3Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
pintorweb.lha gra/mis 2Mb 4.0 An easy program to handling pict...
(snx)
