amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
04.Aug.2019



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 03.08.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.08.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libjpeg.lha              dev/lib 3Mb   4.0 Lib for handling JPEG images
libpng.lha               dev/lib 3Mb   4.0 Lib for handling PNG files
libsdl_image.lha         dev/lib 1Mb   4.0 SDL image file loading library
libsdl2_image.lha        dev/lib 2Mb   4.0 SDL2 image file loading library
libtiff.lha              dev/lib 5Mb   4.0 Lib for handling Tag Image File ...
libwebp.lha              dev/lib 9Mb   4.0 lib for handling WebP images
glsnoop.lha              dev/uti 74kb  4.1 Trace and profile OGLES2 and W3D...
loschinos.lha            gam/chi 4Mb   4.0 This is the classic spanish game...
sacrificiopagano.lha     gam/mis 5Mb   4.0 Magic Tool
sture.lha                gam/pla 5Mb   4.1 Jump and Run
mce.lha                  gam/uti 3Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
pintorweb.lha            gra/mis 2Mb   4.0 An easy program to handling pict...
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Aug. 2019, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.