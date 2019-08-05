amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
11.Aug.2019



 WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 10.08.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 10.08.2019 hinzugefügt:
  • 2019-08-10 improved: Super Methane Bros (Apache) joypad buttons made working, 2-button joystick also allows to jump (Info, Image)
  • 2019-08-10 fixed: Speedball (Bitmap Brothers) fixed crashes on saving (Info)
  • 2019-08-10 improved: Risky Woods (Electronic Arts/Dinamic) added joypad controls (Info)
  • 2019-08-05 fixed: Virocop (Graftgold) re-fixed controller issues (Info)
  • 2019-08-05 improved: Ugh! (PlayByte/Ego Software) joypad support added (Info)
  • 2019-08-05 fixed: Pinball Dreams (Digital Illusions) install script corrected, black screen bug fixed (Info)
  • 2019-08-05 new: Nibby Nibble (Gabriele Roncolato) done by Asman (Info)
  • 2019-08-05 improved: Deluxe Galaga (Edgar M. Vigdal) fixed joypad controls, quit with joypad added (Info, Image)
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Aug. 2019, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.