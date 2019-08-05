|11.Aug.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 10.08.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 10.08.2019 hinzugefügt:
- 2019-08-10 improved: Super Methane Bros (Apache) joypad buttons made working, 2-button joystick also allows to jump (Info, Image)
- 2019-08-10 fixed: Speedball (Bitmap Brothers) fixed crashes on saving (Info)
- 2019-08-10 improved: Risky Woods (Electronic Arts/Dinamic) added joypad controls (Info)
- 2019-08-05 fixed: Virocop (Graftgold) re-fixed controller issues (Info)
- 2019-08-05 improved: Ugh! (PlayByte/Ego Software) joypad support added (Info)
- 2019-08-05 fixed: Pinball Dreams (Digital Illusions) install script corrected, black screen bug fixed (Info)
- 2019-08-05 new: Nibby Nibble (Gabriele Roncolato) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-08-05 improved: Deluxe Galaga (Edgar M. Vigdal) fixed joypad controls, quit with joypad added (Info, Image)
[Meldung: 11. Aug. 2019, 07:05]
