|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 07.09.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 07.09.2019 hinzugefügt:
- 2019-09-07 improved: Strikefleet (Electronic Arts) more icons added (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: Pacman 87 (Steve Jacobs & Jim Boyd) more icons added, corrected handling custom1 (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: Nibby Nibble (Gabriele Roncolato) new icons added (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: Last Soldier (Mirage) trainer and more icons added (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: Forest Dumb Forever (L.K. Avalon) supports another version, more icons added, protection removed (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: Bagitman (Bignonia) files can be packed, trainer added, various intro and game fixes (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: Atlantyda (Twin Spark Soft) new icons added (Info)
- 2019-09-07 new: Apple Hunt (Ecthelion) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-09-07 new: Ami Robbo (Artur Szafranski, Bernard Krzymowski) done by Asman (Info)
- 2019-09-07 improved: American Poker (Mirage Software) new icons added (Info)
- 2019-09-07 new: Sword Of Aragon (SSI) done by Asman (Info)
