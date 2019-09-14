|15.Sep.2019
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 14.09.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.09.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
gl4es_sdk.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.1 GL4ES SDK
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amifish_styles.lha gam/boa 766kb 4.0 Amifish new styles
aos-iconsupdate5.lha gra/ico 3Mb 4.0 AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 724kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
execon.lha uti/scr 6kb 4.0 A newshell alternative.
searchln.lha uti/scr 8kb 4.0 A search command alternative
tabren.lha uti/tex 5kb 4.0 renders tabs to spaces & vic...
(snx)
