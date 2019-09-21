amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 21.09.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.09.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ACE_1.19.lha              Emulation                 The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
GrimoriumPDF_2.06.lha     Office/Show               A program made with Hol...
AnimWebConverter_3.0.lha  Graphics/Tools            A little and easy web t...
AmiArcadia_25.81.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a38.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
Setlist-FM-dl_0.6.lha     Network/Download          A tool to connects to S...
irssi_1.2.2.lha           Communication             Terminal based IRC client.
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Sep. 2019, 07:40] [Kommentare: 0]
