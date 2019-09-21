|22.Sep.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 21.09.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.09.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ACE_1.19.lha Emulation The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
GrimoriumPDF_2.06.lha Office/Show A program made with Hol...
AnimWebConverter_3.0.lha Graphics/Tools A little and easy web t...
AmiArcadia_25.81.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a38.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
Setlist-FM-dl_0.6.lha Network/Download A tool to connects to S...
irssi_1.2.2.lha Communication Terminal based IRC client.
