|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 05.10.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.10.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
WebRadio_1.10.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar A sbar plugin to listen...
Wyrmsun_3.5.5.lha Games/Strategy Wyrmsun is an open-sour...
VintageSongPlayer_2.20... Audio/Players A different, funny and ...
GrafX2_2.7_WIP.lha Graphics/Draw GrafX2 version 2.7 WIP,...
ScoutNG_beta.lha System/Monitoring Preview of the exec lib...
AmiArcadia_25.82.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
Screenshot14.jpeg Screenshots Screenshot realised by ...
Cyclecounter.ACEpansio... Emulation ACEpansion plugin for A...
Office_test_1.0.lha Office/WordProcessor Demo program for office...
Atomulator_1.29.lha Emulation Emulator of an Acorn Atom
