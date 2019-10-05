amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

06.Okt.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 05.10.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.10.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
WebRadio_1.10.lha         System/Ambient/Screenbar  A sbar plugin to listen...
Wyrmsun_3.5.5.lha         Games/Strategy            Wyrmsun is an open-sour...
VintageSongPlayer_2.20... Audio/Players             A different, funny and ...
GrafX2_2.7_WIP.lha        Graphics/Draw             GrafX2 version 2.7 WIP,...
ScoutNG_beta.lha          System/Monitoring         Preview of the exec lib...
AmiArcadia_25.82.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
Screenshot14.jpeg         Screenshots               Screenshot realised by ...
Cyclecounter.ACEpansio... Emulation                 ACEpansion plugin for A...
Office_test_1.0.lha       Office/WordProcessor      Demo program for office...
Atomulator_1.29.lha       Emulation                 Emulator of an Acorn Atom
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Okt. 2019, 09:11] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.