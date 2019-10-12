amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

13.Okt.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 12.10.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AIOstreams_1.4.lha        Network/Streaming         Stream online video fro...
MCC_TextEditor_15.53.lha  System/MUI Classes        TextEditor custom class...
MCC_Webp_1.0.lha          System/MUI Classes        A WebP MUI Class
Office_test_1.1.lha       Office/WordProcessor      Demo program for office...
Runaway_1.12.lha          Games/Misc                A LCD game conversion.
WookieChat_2.11.lha       Communication             IRC client
WookieChat_2.12b9.lha     Communication             IRC client
Whack-a-Trump_1.2.lha     Games/Misc                Whack-a-mole type game
MorphOS_SDK_3.12_20191... Development/SDK           The MorphOS Development...
SpringMaus_0.9.lha        System/Ambient/Commoditie SpringMaus_0.9.lha
MorphOS_on_AMD64.jpeg     Screenshots               MorphOS_on_AMD64.jpeg
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Okt. 2019, 09:35]
.
.