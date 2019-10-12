|13.Okt.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 12.10.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AIOstreams_1.4.lha Network/Streaming Stream online video fro...
MCC_TextEditor_15.53.lha System/MUI Classes TextEditor custom class...
MCC_Webp_1.0.lha System/MUI Classes A WebP MUI Class
Office_test_1.1.lha Office/WordProcessor Demo program for office...
Runaway_1.12.lha Games/Misc A LCD game conversion.
WookieChat_2.11.lha Communication IRC client
WookieChat_2.12b9.lha Communication IRC client
Whack-a-Trump_1.2.lha Games/Misc Whack-a-mole type game
MorphOS_SDK_3.12_20191... Development/SDK The MorphOS Development...
SpringMaus_0.9.lha System/Ambient/Commoditie SpringMaus_0.9.lha
MorphOS_on_AMD64.jpeg Screenshots MorphOS_on_AMD64.jpeg
(snx)
