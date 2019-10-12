amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
13.Okt.2019



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.10.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
scummvm.lha              gam/adv 30Mb  4.1 2D Point-and-Click adventure int...
scummvm-src.zip          gam/adv 44Mb  4.1 ScummVM Source
freedroidrpg.lha         gam/rol 226Mb 4.0 Isometric RPG influenced by Para...
zitaftpserver.lha        net/ser 9Mb   4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
scummvm-tools.lha        uti/fil 3Mb   4.1 A collection of various tools fo...
scummvm-tools.zip        uti/fil 1Mb   4.1 ScummVM Tools Source
aiostreams.lha           vid/mis 248kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Okt. 2019, 09:35]
