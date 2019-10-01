Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.1

|23.Okt.2019
Für den Web-Browser IBrowse 2.5 wurde ein Update veröffentlicht, das diverse seit der Veröffentlichung entdeckte kleinere Probleme beseitigt. Neben verschiedenen MorphOS-spezifischen Anpassungen steht nun auch wieder eine MorphOS-native Javascript-Bibliothek zur Verfügung.
Für Besitzer einer IBrowse-2.5-Lizenz ist das Update kostenlos, AmigaOS 4-Nutzer können auch mittels AmiUpdate auf die neueste Version aktualisieren.
- Updated Danish, Spanish and Swedish catalogs, by Niels Bache, Javier de las Rivas and Pär Boberg respectively
- Localised missing strings in spoofing preferences
- Fixed corruption in built-in MSIE User-Agent strings
- Tweaked the installer to make 2.5.x upgrades nicer
- The F5 key can now be used to reload a page
- JS: MorphOS native javascript.library available again
- 68k: Handle datatypes that expand 8-bit + transparent colour images to 32-bit RGBA (fixes our 256 colour icons having non-transparent magenta backgrounds in MorphOS)
- 68k: Full alpha channel support enabled for systems using CyberGraphX V51 or higher (MorphOS)
- OS4: Enabled 2.5 updates via AmiUpdate (exit IBrowse before performing any updates)
- Changed the default JPEG decoder swap memory limit from 1Mb to unlimited on OS4 and MorphOS
- Fixed NOTRANSPARENT tooltype being ignored for GUI images
- Fixed broken HTTPS proxy functionality, where incorrect hostname was used for SNI
- Fixed broken MUI 4/5 detection that was causing problems in TextEditField and preventing context-sensitive mouse points from working with MUI 3.x
- Added some workarounds in the install script so that it doesn't error with the MorphOS installer
- 68k: Now works again on Workbench 3.0, after incorrect requirement for keymaps.library V39 (Kickstart 3.0 has V37)
- 68k: Fixed crashes when external modules (e.g. codecs and protocols) fail to load for any reason
Ein bekanntes Problem sind Abstürze von AmiSSL 4 auf Systemen mit 68020- oder 68030-Prozessor ohne FPU. Die Entwickler hoffen, dass dieses Fehlverhalten in der kommenden Version 4.4 von AmiSSL bereinigt ist - müssen jedoch zunächst eine entsprechende Veröffentlichung des AmiSSL-Teams abwarten. Aufgrund von Änderungen in der AmiSSL-API sei danach noch eine Anpassung von IBrowse 2.5 notwendig. (cg)
[Meldung: 23. Okt. 2019, 18:26]
