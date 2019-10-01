Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.1

Für den Web-Browser IBrowse 2.5 wurde ein Update veröffentlicht, das diverse seit der Veröffentlichung entdeckte kleinere Probleme beseitigt. Neben verschiedenen MorphOS-spezifischen Anpassungen steht nun auch wieder eine MorphOS-native Javascript-Bibliothek zur Verfügung. Updated Danish, Spanish and Swedish catalogs, by Niels Bache, Javier de las Rivas and Pär Boberg respectively

Localised missing strings in spoofing preferences

Fixed corruption in built-in MSIE User-Agent strings

Tweaked the installer to make 2.5.x upgrades nicer

The F5 key can now be used to reload a page

JS: MorphOS native javascript.library available again

68k: Handle datatypes that expand 8-bit + transparent colour images to 32-bit RGBA (fixes our 256 colour icons having non-transparent magenta backgrounds in MorphOS)

68k: Full alpha channel support enabled for systems using CyberGraphX V51 or higher (MorphOS)

OS4: Enabled 2.5 updates via AmiUpdate (exit IBrowse before performing any updates)

Changed the default JPEG decoder swap memory limit from 1Mb to unlimited on OS4 and MorphOS

Fixed NOTRANSPARENT tooltype being ignored for GUI images

Fixed broken HTTPS proxy functionality, where incorrect hostname was used for SNI

Fixed broken MUI 4/5 detection that was causing problems in TextEditField and preventing context-sensitive mouse points from working with MUI 3.x

Added some workarounds in the install script so that it doesn't error with the MorphOS installer

68k: Now works again on Workbench 3.0, after incorrect requirement for keymaps.library V39 (Kickstart 3.0 has V37)

68k: Fixed crashes when external modules (e.g. codecs and protocols) fail to load for any reason Für Besitzer einer IBrowse-2.5-Lizenz ist das Update kostenlos, AmigaOS 4-Nutzer können auch mittels AmiUpdate auf die neueste Version aktualisieren.



Ein bekanntes Problem sind Abstürze von AmiSSL 4 auf Systemen mit 68020- oder 68030-Prozessor ohne FPU. Die Entwickler hoffen, dass dieses Fehlverhalten in der kommenden Version 4.4 von AmiSSL bereinigt ist - müssen jedoch zunächst eine entsprechende Veröffentlichung des AmiSSL-Teams abwarten. Aufgrund von Änderungen in der AmiSSL-API sei danach noch eine Anpassung von IBrowse 2.5 notwendig. (cg)



[Meldung: 23. Okt. 2019, 18:26]

