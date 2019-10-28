|03.Nov.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 02.11.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 02.11.2019 hinzugefügt:
- 2019-11-01 improved: Shadow of the Beast 2 (Psygnosis) skip intro added, joypad support added, quitkey on 68000 supported (Info)
- 2019-11-01 improved: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Ultra Games) unlimited energy added, supports SPS 2994 version, BoxIcon added (Info)
- 2019-11-01 fixed: Dyna Blaster (Hudson Soft) fix an access fault in battle mode (Info)
- 2019-11-01 fixed: Tintin on the Moon / Tim und Struppi auf dem Mond (Infogrames) sub-folder "data" used as CurrentDir (Info)
- 2019-10-30 improved: Shadow of the Beast (Psygnosis) new imager, new install script, borders fixed on AGA (Info, Image)
- 2019-10-29 improved: Rygar (Seismic Minds) runs on 2MB chip, added joypad support, added trainer (Info)
- 2019-10-28 improved: Soccer Kid (Krisalis) 68000 quitkey support, works without PreLoad, uses less chip memory (Info)
- 2019-10-28 improved: Shadow of the Beast (Psygnosis) fixed sprites in main multi scrollings screen (Info, Image)
