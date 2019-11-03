|10.Nov.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 09.11.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 09.11.2019 hinzugefügt:
- 2019-11-09 updated: Birds of Prey (Electronic Arts) removed 68020 restriction, enabled fast memory, skip introduction added (Info)
- 2019-11-08 improved: Maupiti Island (Lankhor) supports spanish version, uses less memory (Info)
- 2019-11-08 fixed: Wings of Fury (Brøderbund) problem on some memory configs solved (Info)
- 2019-11-05 improved: Jaguar XJ-220 (Ocean) no longer requires NoCache (Info)
- 2019-11-05 improved: Garrison (Rainbow Arts/Digital Dreams) uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 added (Info)
- 2019-11-05 improved: Garrison 2 (Rainbow Arts/Digital Dreams) uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 added (Info)
- 2019-11-03 improved: Wings of Fury (Brøderbund) supports another version, access fault fixed, uses files now (Info)
- 2019-11-03 improved: Off Shore Warrior (Titus) supports another version, highscores saving added (Info)
- 2019-11-03 updated: Borobodur (Thalamus/EyesSoft) faster loading, less chip memory needed, access fault fixed, sprite bugs fixed, cheat activate via custom tolltypes (Info)
- 2019-11-03 improved: Agony (Psygnosis) intro delay added, gfx glitches fixed on AGA (Info, Image)
