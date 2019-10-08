Arcade-Spieler: AMiner 2019-10-08

AMiner (Video) ist ein einfaches Arcade-Spiel für ein oder zwei Spieler, das ursprünglich unter Zeitdruck für den Spielewettbewerb der Retrokomp entwickelt wurde. Seit der ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung vor einem Jahr stellt der Autor jedoch kontinuierlich Updates bereit und entwickelt das Spiel ständig weiter.



Das letzte Update stammt vom 8. Oktober, die letzten Änderungen in den mehr als 14 Veröffentlichungen dieses Jahres sind dem Changelog zu entnehmen: 19.10.8 There are now explosions in game Added various dynamite types on K/L/O buttons

19.9.26 You can now destroy your machine If you crash you respawn in base Added missing red player's damaged gfx

19.9.14 Added fall damage system Vehicle now visually changes as it takes damage

19.9.8 HUD Messages now display faces Implemented tutorial Initial implementation of fall damage

19.8.7 Fixed game not starting on configs without FAST mem

19.8.6 Added HUD messages Added plan generation on timeout

19.7.14 Added saving scores to file and score preview in menu Added score penalty for teleport in challenge Added upper/lowercase input using shift btn in hiscore Warehouse now properly resets on starting new game Added cursor on entry input in hiscore Warehouse tab has now focus on buttons by default Fixed Commrade tab changes not being processed properly

19.7.9 You can have now negative cash because of refueling Warehouse tab allows selling stuff F1 joins/kicks 2nd player, F2/F3 changes P1/P2 controls F4 changes camera tracking behavior fixed HUD changing colors on when in different-colored soil

19.6.9 Added navigation buttons and tabs to commrade in shop Fixed garbled screen on start Added game icon 2nd player's controls in Commrade are now disabled in single player mode Initial work on warehouse tab in shop

19.5.18 added Commrade display for shop / messages HUD rework fixed vehicle moving a bit above ground level in surface base fixed restock sfx trigerring continuously decreased speed of vehicle a bit greatly improved game stability ADF generation works again, dunno why it was broken and why it's not atm removed spaces at the beginning of paragraphs in message display

19.4.16 new Aminer logo new group logo

19.3.4 fixed broken colors at depth 950+ fixed dino bones being displayed when it shouldn't be on dirt tiles

19.3.3 removed leading zeros from version string fixed ground layer colors not being reset after game end

19.03.01 added restock in dino base to the left

