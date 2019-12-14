amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
15.Dez.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.12.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.12.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials   Printing_with_MorphOS_1...
WhetDhryStone_1.1.lha     System/Benchmark          AmigaDOS commands for M...
AmiBlitz3_3.7.0.zip       Development/AmiBlitz      Amiblitz is the further...
UHCTools_1.4.lha          Misc                      A collection of program...
WitchCleaner_1.05.lha     Misc                      A little and easy progr...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Dez. 2019, 06:57] [Kommentare: 0]
